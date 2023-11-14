Arteris Ncore Cache Coherent Interconnect IP Certified for ISO 26262 Automotive Functional Safety Standard

Highlights:



Arteris system IP facilitates the seamless integration of functional safety solutions in automotive systems.

The ISO 26262 functional safety certification for Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP has been successfully completed by exida.

Support includes automotive safety integrity level up to ASIL D, the most stringent level of functional safety.



CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that its Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP has achieved ISO 26262 certification from exida, a distinguished certification agency specializing in functional safety standards for the automotive industry. This milestone expands upon Arteris' ongoing commitment to delivering functional safety capabilities across the product portfolio.

ISO 26262 is an internationally recognized standard for ensuring safety in the automotive industry. It establishes comprehensive guidelines for designing and testing vehicle electronic systems, ultimately reducing risks and accidents associated with automotive technology.

Before achieving this prestigious certification, Arteris actively worked towards complying with ISO 26262 requirements, with an intentional focus on enhancing IP development procedures. This effort improved the internal design process and further enhanced the IP risk reduction measures, which are particularly important for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) electronics at the intersection of AI and automotive innovation.

Alexander Griessing, COO and functional safety assessor at exida, states: “Arteris Ncore interconnect IP received its certification following our stringent ISO 26262 ASIL D systematic assessment and certification scheme. This reaffirms the high functional and ASIL capability of Arteris’ Ncore network-on-chip IP.”

“Ncore is a leading cache coherent interconnect IP within the automotive sector, aligning seamlessly with ISO 26262 standards,” adds Stephano Lorenzini, functional safety fellow at Arteris. “This alignment and the expanded functional safety support has enabled our customers to confidently and efficiently deploy Ncore solutions in automotive systems, including mission-critical autonomous driving applications.”

This certification eliminates the need for customers to invest time in demonstrating Ncore IP's suitability to their functional safety assessors. They can confidently rely on the Arteris certification to affirm compliance with ISO 26262 requirements, assuring the product's readiness for use in ISO 26262-compliant chips from ASIL B all the way to ASIL D requirements.

This achievement reinforces Arteris’ position as a leader in system IP, simplifying the chip certification process and ensuring the highest functional safety standards in the automotive industry. For more information about Arteris and the ISO 26262-certified Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, please visit arteris.com/products/Ncore.

