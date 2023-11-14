Corona® Partners With Talia Coles on Feliz Navi-Drip Collection

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, Corona invites you to Feliz Navi-Drip it like it’s hot. Today, the iconic Mexican beer unveils a limited-edition collaboration with celebrity fashion designer Talia Coles, the creative genius behind Snoop Dogg’s iconic looks in the brand’s “La Vida Más Fina” campaign. Coined Feliz Navi-Drip, the exclusive holiday pairing consists of limited-edition holiday cans of Corona Extra and matching robes, both designed by Talia. In fact, the collection marks the first time the brand has invited a designer to reimagine the Corona Extra can.



Talia’s designs were inspired by a desire to bring modern style to traditional holiday gear. The tastemaker has brought a refreshed perspective to the ugly sweater game, marrying the Corona brand’s Latin flair with her own couture approach. While each can is filled with the same crisp, pilsner-style lager consumers have known and loved for nearly 100 years, its exterior is infused with color-changing thermochromic ink technology, that reveals the beach hut from the famed Corona holiday commercial as the can goes from ice-cold and full to empty. The robe is designed to match the can and can be worn inside or outside the casa.

“I am thrilled to be collaborating with Corona on this capsule collection, applying my ‘design your life’ mantra to the beer space and holiday season,” Talia said. “I’ve collaborated with Corona and Snoop Dogg on all of the “La Vida Más Fina” commercials, so it’s exciting to go a step further, extend the rules around where fashion lives and see my couture designs adorn the brand’s iconic cans.”

Talia has played an integral role in the “La Vida Más Fina” campaign since it debuted three years ago, helping craft the Fine Life vibe at the beach. The robes worn by Snoop Dogg attracted a cult following, with consumers consistently asking Corona how to get their hands on one.

“The holidays have long represented a moment when ugly sweaters take center stage, but here at Corona, we thought it was time to change that. We're upgrading festive holiday attire from the typical ugly sweater to a cool and comfy robe, and our cans are getting a makeover that mirrors the iconic imagery of our classic holiday ad, making this the perfect pairing,” said Saul Trejo, director of brand marketing at Corona. “The entire Corona team is glad to elevate our relationship with Talia Coles to give fans what they want and bring a fresh perspective to the season.”

The limited-edition color-changing cans of Corona Extra are available in 12-packs sold exclusively in Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Philadelphia. Just in time for the busiest shopping day of the year, the special holiday cans will be available beginning on Black Friday, and when they’re gone, they’re gone! Simply scanning a QR code on the back of the can will take fans to the Corona Holiday Sweepstakes website where they can enter for a chance to win a robe to complete the full Feliz Navi-Drip set, but supplies are incredibly limited.*

People who can’t get their hands on the Feliz Navi-Drip in person are encouraged to visit the virtual beach hut experience powered by experiential e-commerce platform Obsess at CoronaUSA.com . In addition to entering a sweepstakes for a chance to win a robe of their own, they can get into the holiday spirit by watching the Corona “Feliz Navidad” holiday ad, play an arcade-style ornament collection game to receive a discount code to purchase Corona gear, and easily connect to Instacart and Drizly to order Corona online.

To learn more, visit CoronaUSA.com , and refresh your perspective by following @CoronaUSA on Instagram , X and Facebook . Constellation Brands is the exclusive licensee and sole producer of Corona in the United States, D.C., and Guam. Since 1925, the entire Corona portfolio has been, and continues to be, proudly brewed in Mexico.

As always, Corona encourages consumers to enjoy its products and relax responsibly.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 21 or older. Starts 10:00 AM ET on 11/3/23 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 12/31/23. The Corona Holiday 2023 Sweepstakes is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. No alcohol awarded with prizes. Void where prohibited. For complete details, see Official Rules at CoronaUSA.com/pages/Holiday.

About the Corona Brand Family:

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca Hard Tropical Punch, Corona Hard Seltzer and Corona Non-Alcoholic. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embodies “La Vida Más Fina” or “The Fine Life” as a modern expression of the brand’s lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

Media Contact:

Stephanie McGuane

stephanie.mcguane@cbrands.com

Kayla Gorski

kayla.gorski@mullenlowe.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e05b8aa5-d732-4378-b4b1-b0e21261f9e8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a29189cb-e9f2-4368-8836-60560039f955