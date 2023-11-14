Hennessey’s 700-hp ‘VelociRaptoR 6X6’ Ford Raptor R Thunders into Production

Hennessey transforms Ford Raptor R, with its supercharged 5.2-liter V8, into a formidable 6X6 supertruck

Production ‘VelociRaptoR 6X6’ features six-wheel drive, an eight-foot cargo bed, dual locking rear axles, enhanced suspension, bespoke wheels, and more

Upgrades improve performance on- and off-road and substantially increase utility

Intimidating 6X6 supertruck is backed by Hennessey's comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty

SEALY, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, is announcing full production for its ‘VelociRaptoR 6X6’ supertruck, a Ford F-150 Raptor R that has been transformed into a nearly unstoppable 6X6.

The 'VelociRaptoR 6X6,’ which utilizes a third-generation Ford F-150 Raptor R as its foundation, boasts an extended boxed frame and a second, fully functional, locking rear axle – tractive grip is improved by more than 50 percent. The suspension features Live Valve Fox dampers, the most advanced off-road suspension available on a production vehicle. A three-inch lift raises the body in preparation for Hennessey's custom 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 37-inch off-road tires. Lastly, an expansive 8-foot (2.4 meters) long load bed replaces the stock 5.5-foot (1.67-meter) bed – cargo capacity is improved by more than 45 percent.

Complementing the mechanical upgrades are new front and rear bumpers, LED off-road lights, and Hennessey VelociRaptoR badging. The resulting 'VelociRaptoR 6X6’ is a beastly machine nearly 27’ long, roughly 7’ tall, and 7’ wide – with a curb weight of approximately 6,500 pounds.

The burly Ford Raptor R engine, a supercharged 5.2-liter V8, is untouched. It boasts a formidable 700 bhp @ 6,650 rpm and 640 lb-ft torque @ 4,250 rpm. That's enough power to ensure that the commanding 'VelociRaptoR 6X6’ dominates both on- and off-road.

Taking these power-packed trucks to the extreme '6X6' stage is second nature to Hennessey's engineers. The company is the world's largest producer of modified Ford F-150 Raptors. It has built thousands of high-performance VelociRaptor trucks for customers around the globe, and its colossal 6X6 remains one of its most astounding builds.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: "The F-150 Raptor R is competent right from the factory, but our 6X6 upgrade improves it dramatically. It gains significantly more traction thanks to 50 percent more driven wheels. The 8-foot bed adds gobs of increased utility, and the combination of three axles, a body lift, and a roaring V8 delivers unmatched stage presence!"

Hennessey has made a range of exclusive and competent 6X6 trucks, including the RAM-based MAMMOTH 6X6 TRX and Chevrolet-based GOLIATH 6X6 Silverado. For customers seeking a more practical truck, Hennessey also offers a suite of performance and off-road-oriented upgrades for the regular Ford Raptor 4X4. Hennessey has been the leader and industry benchmark for Ford Raptor upgrades since the truck was first introduced back in 2009.

Customers have the option of sourcing a new Ford Raptor R and sending it to Hennessey for the conversion or purchasing the turn-key vehicle from Hennessey directly. Hennessey prides itself on the quality of its vehicles and workmanship. As such, the 'VelociRaptoR 6X6' benefits from a comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty. Available for international shipping, the new Hennessey 'VelociRaptoR 6X6' may be ordered now through authorized Ford retailers or directly with Hennessey by calling +1 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com.

Specifications: Hennessey VelociRaptoR 6X6

VELOCIRAPTOR 6X6 UPGRADES TO FORD F-150 RAPTOR R 6X6 Locking Rear Axles 8-Foot Load Bed Velociraptor Front Bumper Front LED Light Bar in Front Bumper Velociraptor Rear Bumper 20-Inch Hennessey Wheels 37-Inch Off-Road Tires Fox ‘Live Valve’ Shocks Front Suspension Leveling Kit 3-Inches Overall Lift Professional Installation Road Testing (Up To 400 Miles) Hennessey & VelociRaptoR Exterior Badging Serial Numbered Interior Plaque & Engine Bay Plaque 3-year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty

Images - Hennessey VelociRaptoR 6X6 images – DOWNLOAD

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from various brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, nearly 100 team members, and capacity to simultaneously work on 40-50 vehicles, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. The twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 hypercar sold out in 2021, with customer deliveries taking place from 2021-2024. A Roadster variant joined the F5 coupe in 2022, also boasting 1,817 bhp and capable of speeds above 300 mph. As a result, the company is delivering like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster.'

Media contacts

For further information, images, or comments, contact the Hennessey PR team:

North America

Michael Harley

michael@hennesseyperformance.com

+1 805-402-3613

Europe / Asia

Jon Visscher

Jon.Visscher@vcomm.co.uk / vcomm.co.uk

+44 (0)7816 906 794

