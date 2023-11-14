Red8 Achieves Recertification of SOC 2 Type II

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red8, the industry expert in architecting modern infrastructure, today announced that it has successfully achieved completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit for the second consecutive year.



Developed in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (AICPA), the SOC 2 Type II standard is a rigorous auditing procedure that evaluates a company’s controls relevant to security. Certification validates that the organization is managing customer data securely, and in such a way that it protects the organization as well as the privacy of its customers.

The successful recertification of the SOC 2 Type II industry standard affirms Red8’s commitment to providing a secure environment for its business operations and client data.

“Red8 is proud to have achieved SOC 2 Type II certification again this year,” said Frank Wiacek, President and CEO of Red8. “One of the ways we demonstrate our commitment to our clients is by rigorously adhering to the policies, procedures, and controls that will protect and safeguard their data. This validation supports our ability to be a strategic partner and trusted advisor that helps clients tackle their toughest challenges and achieve long-term success.”

Red8’s audit was performed by CPA firm Linford & Company LLP and included examination of its policies and procedures regarding the security of its infrastructure, software, people, data, and other relevant areas of the business. Following completion of the examination, Linford & Company delivered a final report with the results demonstrating that Red8’s policies and procedures meet the SOC 2 Type II certification criteria.