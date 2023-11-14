Save Foods delivered its Solution-A proprietary blend of food acids to Sun Pacific for its clementine brand Cuties® for the third consecutive harvest season

Neve Yarak, Israel, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE:80W) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agri-food tech company that focuses on sustainable operations by significantly reducing the use of pesticides, tackling N2O emissions, and producing clean-label, plant-based food, is pleased to announce that Sun Pacific will apply, for a third consecutive season, Save Foods’ solutions on Cuties®, a leading US brand of clementine and mandarin, during its cleaning process. During prior seasons, Save Foods’ solutions were applied to approximately 200,000 tons of fruit packed by Sun Pacific.



Sun Pacific , a leading US-based grower, packer, and marketer, has been a cornerstone brand in the industry for decades. Notably, its iconic Cuties ® brand represents the forefront of large-scale California-grown clementine and mandarin production across North America, establishing its status as one of the most trusted brands in the market.

Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods Ltd., the majority-owned operating subsidiary of Save Foods, commented: “We are very proud that Sun Pacific continues to show confidence in Save Foods’ solutions, as evidenced by their third consecutive commercial season. Together with our other Americas-based customer, SiCarFarms, we can proudly say that our solutions have been adopted by leading growers and packers delivering high quality produce. Sicar Farms has been using our solutions since 2020. Our solution was also the catalyst for a ramp up in sales to a large U.S retailer. Sicar Farms previously reported to us that the retailer advised them that the Persian lime they delivered lasted 5 more days on the shelf, thereby reducing waste by 90%. AS a result, the retailer increased his purchases from SicarFarms by 25%.

About Save Foods:

Save Foods is an innovative agri-food tech company that through its three operational arms delivers integrated solutions for improved safety, quality, and sustainability every step of the way from field to fork. Save Foods Ltd., Save Foods’ majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination, significantly reduce the use of hazardous chemicals, and prolong fresh produce’s shelf life. Nitrousink, Ltd., Save Foods’ majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, contributes to tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate N2O (nitrous oxide) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 265 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. Nitrousink Ltd., aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. Plantify Foods, Inc., Save Foods’ minority-owned Canadian subsidiary listed on the TSXV, offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options that are nutritious, gluten free, non-allergenic, use whole natural ingredients, and are easy to prepare.

About Sun Pacific:

Founded in 1969, Sun Pacific® is a leading California grower, packer, and shipper of the highest quality fresh citrus, kiwifruit, and table grapes. Sun Pacific is the owner of America’s original clementine brand, Cuties®, and number one kiwi brand in North America, Mighties®. Also included in Sun Pacific’s portfolio are exceptional brands such as Air Chief®table grapes and Vintage Sweets® navel oranges..

Sun Pacific is committed to sustainable growing practices that prioritize environmental consciousness and operational excellence. For more information, visit www.sunpacific.com

