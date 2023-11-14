New York, USA, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Treatment Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth by 2023, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies - Cytokinetics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Tenaya Therapeutics, Novartis

The hypertrophic cardiomyopathy market dynamics are anticipated to change during the forecast period (2023–2032) due to the expected launch of emerging therapies.

DelveInsight’s Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted hypertrophic cardiomyopathy market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the hypertrophic cardiomyopathy market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

In the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total diagnosed cases of HCM in the 7MM were 239K in 2022. The highest diagnosed cases of HCM were accounted by the US in 2022 which were approximately 48% of the 7MM. These cases are expected to increase during the forecast period (2023–2032).

in 2022. The highest diagnosed cases of HCM were accounted by the US in 2022 which were approximately of the 7MM. These cases are expected to increase during the forecast period (2023–2032). Leading hypertrophic cardiomyopathy companies such as Cytokinetics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Tenaya Therapeutics, Novartis, and others are developing novel hypertrophic cardiomyopathy drugs that can be available in the hypertrophic cardiomyopathy market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel hypertrophic cardiomyopathy drugs that can be available in the hypertrophic cardiomyopathy market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy treatment include Aficamten, Mavacamten, IMB-1018972, TN-201, LCZ696, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major hypertrophic cardiomyopathy market share @ Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Report

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Overview

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a prevalent inherited cardiac condition that significantly contributes to cardiovascular morbidity and mortality across all age groups. HCM is characterized by unexplained left ventricular hypertrophy and a non-dilated left ventricle, often with preserved or increased ejection fraction. This hypertrophy typically exhibits asymmetry, with the most pronounced thickening in the basal interventricular septum. Over a dozen genes associated with sarcomere proteins have been linked to the development of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). MYH7 and MYBPC3, which encode the β-myosin heavy chain and myosin-binding protein C, respectively, are the most commonly affected genes, jointly accounting for approximately 50% of HCM cases in affected families. Interestingly, despite the presence of cardiac hypertrophy, individuals with HCM are frequently either asymptomatic or exhibit mild symptoms. The primary symptomatic manifestations arise from four primary pathophysiological factors: diastolic ventricular dysfunction, left ventricular outflow tract obstruction (LVOT), an imbalance in myocardial oxygen supply and demand, and cardiac arrhythmias.





Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology Segmentation

The hypertrophic cardiomyopathy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current hypertrophic cardiomyopathy patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The hypertrophic cardiomyopathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Prevalent Cases

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Diagnosed Cases

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Gender-specific Diagnosed Cases

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Type-specific Diagnosed Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving hypertrophic cardiomyopathy epidemiology trends @ Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Epidemiological Insights

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Treatment Market

CAMZYOS (Mavacamten) is the first FDA-approved cardiac myosin inhibitor designed to address the needs of adults suffering from symptomatic New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II-III obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Its primary purpose is to enhance functional capacity and alleviate symptoms. CAMZYOS is a selective, allosteric, and reversible inhibitor that specifically targets cardiac myosin. By modulating the number of myosin heads capable of entering the ‘on actin’ state, it reduces the likelihood of force production during systolic and diastolic cross-bridge formation. This intervention is crucial as excessive myosin actin cross-bridge formation and super-relaxed state dysregulation are key factors in HCM. CAMZYOS effectively shifts the balance of myosin towards an energy-saving, recruitable, super-relaxed state, ultimately reducing dynamic left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) obstruction and improving cardiac filling pressures in HCM patients.

In addition to the recommended treatment, the current pharmacological strategies for addressing hypertrophic cardiomyopathy predominantly revolve around symptom management. Pharmacotherapy is the most commonly utilized approach for HCM, especially in cases of obstructive HCM. The primary goal in clinical practice is to effectively manage symptoms related to left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) obstruction. This treatment regimen chiefly relies on a combination of three drug types: β-adrenergic antagonists, calcium channel blockers, and antiarrhythmic agents.

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy @ Drugs for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Treatment

Key Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapies and Companies

Aficamten: Cytokinetics

Mavacamten: Bristol-Myers Squibb

IMB-1018972: Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

TN-201: Tenaya Therapeutics

LCZ696: Novartis

To know more about hypertrophic cardiomyopathy clinical trials, visit @ Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Treatment Drugs

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Dynamics

The hypertrophic cardiomyopathy market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. In the realm of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy treatment, various approaches exist alongside pharmacotherapy, including septal myectomy and septal alcohol ablation, which are considered comparable procedures for addressing hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy (HOCM). The pivotal tool for diagnosing HCM remains echocardiography, and the potential role of MRI in assessing the risk of sudden cardiac death is on the horizon. It is crucial to differentiate between genetically mediated phenocopies and physiologic remodeling resulting from fitness, as these distinctions can significantly impact management strategies. As our understanding of the genetic basis of HCM continues to expand, genetic testing holds promise for providing deeper insights.

Furthermore, ongoing research has yielded promising molecules that can allosterically inhibit myosin ATPase activity, reduce myocyte force production, and potentially mitigate the development of cardiac hypertrophy. The future of HCM management is poised to shift from targeting phenotypes like myocyte hypertrophy, fibrosis, arrhythmias, and left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) obstruction to rectifying the underlying genetic abnormalities. There remains a need for a deeper understanding of individuals who, while lacking genetic mutations, exhibit the HCM phenotype, including sporadic cases. The discovery of new genes is paramount, recognizing that many instances may be the result of a complex interplay between polygenic variants and environmental factors. Continuing investigations into the associations between specific genetic variants and their clinical outcomes will be a cornerstone of future progress in HCM management.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the hypertrophic cardiomyopathy market. Sarcomeric hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, despite being initially described many years ago, remains without a disease-specific treatment. While current drugs are used to alleviate symptoms, they do not effectively prevent or reverse the underlying phenotype. Clinical trials, especially randomized controlled trials (RCTs), for this condition have been limited, highlighting the urgent need for innovative trial designs and specific patient-reported outcome tools. These tools would enable a rigorous assessment of the impact of new therapies on meaningful endpoints, including factors like quality of life and potential sex-based differences among individuals with HCM.

Besides the typical symptoms of HCM, such as dyspnea, affected patients face an increased risk of sudden cardiac death. Remarkably, clinical screening in children is often overlooked, and this oversight can lead to a higher risk of myocardial infarction and coronary revascularization in this age group. Infants and children affected by HCM may exhibit symptoms like shortness of breath during physical activity, fatigue, excessive sweating, poor appetite, and weight gain issues, ultimately resulting in growth failure.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Companies Cytokinetics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Tenaya Therapeutics, Novartis, and others Key Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapies Aficamten, Mavacamten, IMB-1018972, TN-201, LCZ696, and others

Scope of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy current marketed and emerging therapies

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy current marketed and emerging therapies Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about hypertrophic cardiomyopathy drugs in development @ Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Key Insights 2. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Report Introduction 3. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Overview at a Glance 4. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Treatment and Management 7. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Marketed Drugs 10. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Analysis 12. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology Forecast

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted hypertrophic cardiomyopathy epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Pipeline

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key hypertrophic cardiomyopathy companies, including Cytokinetics, Imbria, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Tenaya Therapeutics, Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc., BioMarin, among others.

Pulmonary Hypertension Market

Pulmonary Hypertension Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key pulmonary hypertension companies, including Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Aerovate Therapeutics, Celon Pharma, Camurus, ATXA Therapeutics, among others.

Pulmonary Hypertension Pipeline

Pulmonary Hypertension Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key pulmonary arterial hypertension companies, including Reata Pharmaceuticals, Pharmosa BioPharm, United Therapeutics Corporation, Acceleron Pharma, Bellerophon Therapeutics, among others.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key pulmonary arterial hypertension companies, including Merck, Complexa, Acceleron Pharma, Ribomic, among others.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key pulmonary arterial hypertension companies including Merck, Complexa, Acceleron Pharma, Ribomic, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter