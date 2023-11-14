Melani Griffith appointed as Chief Growth Officer for Google Fiber

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Google Fiber is proud to announce Melani Griffith as the company’s first-ever Chief Growth Officer (CGO). In this role, Melani will continue to set the course for GFiber’s continued customer growth, overseeing the entire customer lifespan from brand and marketing, sales, digital, customer service, and public relations.



Melani’s strategic leadership and customer advocacy set the stage for GFiber to be one of the most awarded internet companies ever — most recently from JD Power as the top internet service provider in the South Region, with a score of 839, which significantly outperformed any other company in any region in the survey. As Vice President of Customer Engagement, her organization has more than doubled our customer base over the past five years, and established a standard for customer service that is unparalleled in our industry.

As CGO, Melani will continue to lead this charge for GFiber, reshaping the customer experience to provide truly differentiated services that make it easier for them on every front. These efforts include innovative self-driven, real time options; AI integration for more personalized interactions; an upgraded, engaging app experience; and continued focus on the human side of the customer service experience as well. GFiber doesn’t want our customers to ever HAVE to call us, but when they do we want to make sure that it’s notably easy and seamless. This will continue to drive our approach to customer engagement under Melani’s ongoing leadership.

Melani has over three decades of experience in the telecommunications industry, serving in senior leadership positions at Rogers Communications, Insight Communications, and AMC Networks among others, in a number of different departments including sales, marketing, and content acquisition. She has served on the board for CTAM (Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing) and the national board of directors for Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT).

“Our goal at GFiber is to redefine customer experience — providing customers with service that’s not just different but unparalleled,” said Dinni Jain, CEO. “Melani is exactly the right leader to bring that vision to life. Her pursuit of operational excellence is matched only by her dedication to our customers. It’s that tenacity that will lead to the type of operational excellence and continuous improvement that our customers should expect from us.”

