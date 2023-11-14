HYCU® Spotlighted on the CRN® 2023 Stellar Startups List

Boston, Massachusetts, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., the fastest growing data protection as a service company, today, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named HYCU to its 2023 Stellar Startups list in the Storage (including Disaster Recovery) category. This annual list, previously known as CRN Emerging Vendors, recognizes fast-rising technology manufacturers committed to delivering leading-edge solutions that propel innovation and growth in the IT channel.

Companies on the 2023 Stellar Startups list are all six years old or younger. They are selected across categories including artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), application development/DevOps, big data, business applications, cloud, data center, Internet of Things (IoT), networking/unified communications, security and storage.

As a Stellar Startup, HYCU was recognized for its ability to provide data protection as a service for on-premises, multi-cloud and SaaS IT environments. With the rise of SaaS applications across the modern data estate, HYCU introduced R-Cloud including R-Graph, a powerful solution to visualize core compute and storage services, database services, core platform services and supporting SaaS applications providing channel, resell and integration partners with a way to deliver cost-effective and efficient protection to reduce time to recovery from simple human error to ransomware attacks.

The technology vendors featured on the CRN 2023 Stellar Startups list have a deep understanding of the unique needs of the IT industry, enabling solution providers to overcome complicated market challenges, increase bottom-line revenue, and deliver solutions that will ensure the IT channel’s continued success.

“With the 2023 Stellar Startups list, CRN spotlights emerging technology vendors creating groundbreaking products that support customer and solution provider success in the ever-changing IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, vice president of U.S. Content and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. “As a trusted industry resource, the Stellar Startups list empowers solution providers with exclusive insights into the latest cutting-edge IT channel technologies.”

“Since the introduction of R-Cloud, we have seen overwhelming interest in our SaaS data protection as a service capability not just from a go-to-market perspective but also from partners looking to add SaaS protection for their own customers,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “With both the rise of ransomware coupled with data deletion due to simple use error, the ability to provide granular restore to critical application and supporting services workloads has never been more important. Thanks to our growing partner base and their customers, R-Cloud has received an extremely positive welcome in the industry to this point. Our unwavering commitment to our partners, resellers, solutions integrators, and MSPs has always been paramount to all of us at HYCU. We work to provide mutually beneficial, financially rewarding solutions, to address the most challenging partner and customer data protection problems. Thank you to The Channel Company editorial team for this well-deserved recognition and to the HYCU team that never ceases to amaze me as they rise to meet every challenge our customers and partners throw our way.”

The CRN 2023 Stellar Startups list will be featured in the December 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at CRN.com/StellarStartups.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native and SaaS environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. As an award-winning and recognized visionary in the industry, HYCU solutions eliminate complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make the world safer. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data protection, anywhere, everywhere. HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. thechannelcompany.com

