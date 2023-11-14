Randall Bond Joins Bank OZK as Regional Director for Trust and Wealth Group in Arkansas and Texas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) announced today that Randall “Randy” Bond has joined the company as Regional Director for the bank’s Trust and Wealth Group where he will oversee the Arkansas and Texas markets. In this role, Bond will lead an experienced team of trust professionals focused on the wealth management, fiduciary, advisory and planning needs of Bank OZK clients. In addition to providing comprehensive advice and outstanding client service, Bond will focus on business development, including strategies to serve a greater number of existing Bank OZK clients while also attracting new clients.



“Randy is a proven wealth management leader and Bank OZK is excited to have him join our team,” stated Chris Henry, Managing Director, Trust and Wealth. “Throughout his career spanning nearly three decades, Randy has dedicated himself to providing thoughtful guidance to individuals and families on complex financial planning and wealth management matters. His expertise will further enhance our ability to help even more clients build wealth while preserving it for generations to come.”

“I am thrilled to join one of the top performing banks in the country, known for its strong reputation and unwavering commitment to excellent client service,” said Bond. “I look forward to collaborating with our trust associates at Bank OZK to deliver strategic wealth planning and fiduciary services that meet our clients’ needs while expanding the reach of the group.”

Prior to joining Bank OZK, Bond was the Chief Growth Officer and Head of Trust and Wealth Management Consulting at FiPar Financial, Inc. He previously managed trust services, financial planning and wealth strategy at Texas Capital Bank as Chief Fiduciary Officer and Head of Trust and Wealth Strategy. Before leading trust and wealth strategy at Texas Capital Bank, Bond served as the Fiduciary Market Manager for Texas and Arizona for PNC Bank. Bond also served as the Chief Fiduciary Officer at BBVA USA.

Bond earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Texas A&M University and his Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law in Houston. He is a member of the Real Estate, Probate & Trust Law Section of the State Bar of Texas, where he has been a licensed attorney since 1996. Bond serves on the Board of Directors of the World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth, the Advisory Board of the Trust Advisors Institute at Campbell University and on the Accredited Trust & Financial Advisor Certification Advisory Board. He is also a member of the Dallas Estate Planning Council and has previously served on the Government Relations Committee of the Wealth Management & Trust division of the Texas Bankers Association.

ABOUT BANK OZK

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations with over 240 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $32.77 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2023. For more information, visit www.ozk.com.

