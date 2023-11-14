Jushi Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Gross Profit Margin Remained Steady in Q3 2023 at 43.6% on Continued Growth of Jushi-Branded Product Sales

Net Loss of $20.6 Million, an Improvement of 62.3% YoY

Adjusted EBITDA of $9.7 million, Representing Growth of $9.1 Million YoY, Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 14.9% in Q3 2023

Continued Efficiency Optimization Initiatives and Reduction in Operating Expenses

Jushi-Branded Product Sales Accounted for 52.2% of Total Retail Revenue in Q3 2023 Across the Company's Five Vertical Markets

Enhanced Product and Brand Offerings with the Debut of Ten New SKUs

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, is pleased to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 (“Q3 2023”). All financial information is unaudited and provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated and is prepared under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights1

Total revenue of $65.4 million

Gross profit margin was 43.6%, compared to 38.1% in the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 (“Q3 2022”) and 46.0% in the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 (“Q2 2023”)

Net loss of $20.6 million, an improvement of $34.1 million year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $9.7 million, an improvement of $9.1 million year-over-year

of $9.7 million, an improvement of $9.1 million year-over-year Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $30.5 million as of quarter end



1 See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” and “Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin” below.

Third Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

Achieved notable operating performance improvements at the Company’s grower-processor facilities in Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Massachusetts, with further expected enhancements throughout the remainder of the year

Introduced new premium flower brand, Hijinks in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, with an anticipated launch in Nevada during the first half of 2024

Expanded distribution of Kind Grind, Sѐchѐ's high potency, value focused line of pre-ground infused flower, to Pennsylvania following a successful launch in Massachusetts in the first quarter of 2023, with an expected entrance to Virginia in the first half of 2024

Debuted 10 new SKUs in Q3 2023 across five brands, with approximately eight to 10 SKUs anticipated to be introduced to consumers by year-end

Expanded the Company’s retail footprint in Virginia with the opening of a sixth Beyond Hello™ medical cannabis dispensary in Woodbridge, VA

Achieved Jushi-branded product sales of approximately 52.2% of total retail revenue in Q3 2023, and approximately 49.4% in the first nine months of 2023, across the Company’s five vertical markets

Post Quarter-End Developments

Continued debt reduction with the payment of approximately $2.4 million on the Company’s first lien financing with Sunstream Bancorp Inc.

Anticipate total of at least $5.5 million in cash proceeds from sales of non-core assets for fiscal year 2023, of which $2.3 million has been received during the nine months ended September 30, 2023

Successfully launched a troche line in Pennsylvania that is generating strong demand



Management Commentary

“Our third quarter results underscore the value of our disciplined cost management and efficiency optimization, demonstrating our progress towards achieving our long-term goal of sustained profitability and cash flow generation,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Founder of Jushi. “We maintained a healthy gross margin of 43.6% as a result of our continued focus on cost containment and reduction through tight resource management, deployment of cross-functional teams, packaging enhancements, and operational enhancements at our grower-processor facilities. We expanded our Jushi-branded product sales, which accounted for over half of our retail revenue across our vertical footprint. Additionally, our grower-processor facilities in Pennsylvania and Virginia are continually improving in terms of both increased yield and quality of output.”

Mr. Cacioppo continued, “Our enhanced cultivation and processing capabilities have enabled us to diversify our product offering as well as increase our competitiveness on quality, cost, and distribution. Over the last several weeks, we have seen a tremendous customer response to our newly launched product SKUs. The debut of our Hijinks brand in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts has been very well received, often being among the top-selling Jushi-branded SKUs in our retail stores in each state. Kind Grind by Sѐchѐ, our other newly launched collection, has continued to perform strongly, resonating with consumers on its high potency, convenience, and affordability. Overall, new products accounted for approximately 5% of total Jushi packaged sales in the third quarter of 2023, and we expect this number to increase as we amplify our marketing and distribution efforts for these new offerings.”

Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

($ in millions)

Quarter Ended

September 30, 2023 Quarter Ended

September 30, 2022 %

Change Quarter Ended

September 30,

2023 Quarter Ended

June 30, 2023 %

Change Revenue, net $ 65.4 $ 72.8 (10.2 )% $ 65.4 $ 66.4 (1.6 )% Gross profit $ 28.5 $ 27.7 2.8 % $ 28.5 $ 30.6 (6.7 )% Gross margin % 43.6 % 38.1 % 43.6 % 46.0 % Operating expenses $ 25.7 $ 78.2 (67.1 )% $ 25.7 $ 27.2 (5.4 )% Income (loss) from operations $ 2.8 $ (50.4 ) 105.6 % $ 2.8 $ 3.4 16.9 % Net loss $ (20.6 ) $ (54.7 ) (62.3 )% $ (20.6 ) $ (14.0 ) (46.9 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 9.7 $ 0.7 1387.0 % $ 9.7 $ 12.6 (23.1 )%

Revenue in Q3 2023 was $65.4 million as compared to $72.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. The year-over-year decrease in revenue was related to a reduction in Illinois, Nevada, and Pennsylvania sales due to increased competition and pricing pressures, as well as the closure of three underperforming stores. The decrease was partially offset by new dispensary openings, in addition to increased sales in Virginia.

The Company ended the quarter with thirty-four operating dispensaries in seven states, as compared to thirty-five in six states at the end of September 30, 2022. Additionally, Jushi-branded product sales grew to approximately 52.2% of total retail sales in the Company's five vertical markets in Q3 2023.

Wholesale revenue increased $1.1 million year-over-year due to continued advancements at our cultivation and processing facilities that has enabled us to diversify our product offerings, as well as increase our competitiveness on quality, cost, and distribution.

Gross profit in Q3 2023 increased 2.8% year-over-year to $28.5 million compared to $27.7 million in Q3 2022. Gross profit margin increased to 43.6% compared to 38.1% in Q3 2022. Year-over-year improvements in gross profit and gross profit margin were driven by increased operating efficiencies at the Company's grower-processor facilities in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, as well as increased sell through of our branded products which have higher margins. This increase was partially offset by market price compression and increased competition in Illinois, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

Operating expenses for Q3 2023 were $25.7 million, compared to $78.2 million in Q3 2022, a reduction of $52.5 million or 67.1% year-over-year. Salaries, wages, and employee-related expenses decreased due to a decrease in the number of employees as the Company works to right size the organization, as well as due to changes to the Company's staffing models at the retail stores. Lower share-based compensation expense reflects lower value of share-based compensation granted as well as forfeitures of unvested equity awards. The three months ended September 30, 2022 includes general and administrative expenses related to the Company's transition to GAAP reporting and costs associated with the Company's registration with the SEC, which is included in professional fees and legal expenses, as well as non-cash impairment charge of $37.6 million related to the business licenses associated with operations in Massachusetts.

Net loss for Q3 2023 was $20.6 million primarily due to the fair value loss on derivatives of $7.5 million, interest expense of $9.3 million and income tax expense of $8 million, which was partially offset by income from operations of $2.8 million. This compared to a net loss of $54.7 million in Q3 2022 primarily due to a loss from operations of $50.4 million that included a non-cash impairment charge of $37.6 million related to the business license associated with operations in Massachusetts, and interest expense of $13.1 million partially offset by a gain on the fair value of derivatives of $6.4 million and income tax benefit of $2.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA1 in Q3 2023 was $9.7 million compared to $0.7 million in Q3 2022, representing an improvement of $9.1 million year-over-year.

1 See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” and “Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin” below.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $30.5 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company paid approximately $8.4 million in capital expenditures. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $226.4 million in principal amount of total debt, excluding leases and property, plant, and equipment financing obligations. As of November 7, 2023, the Company’s issued and outstanding shares were 196,631,598 and its fully diluted shares outstanding were 309,424,162.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding these non-GAAP measures, including the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the “Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin” section of this press release.

JUSHI HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) REVENUE, NET $ 65,377 $ 72,817 $ 201,675 $ 207,462 COST OF GOODS SOLD (36,863 ) (45,075 ) (112,666 ) (133,940 ) GROSS PROFIT 28,514 27,742 89,009 73,522 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 25,688 40,590 85,294 117,048 Indefinite-lived asset impairment — 37,600 — 37,600 Total operating expenses 25,688 78,190 85,294 154,648 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 2,826 (50,448 ) 3,715 (81,126 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest expense, net (9,345 ) (13,111 ) (27,655 ) (34,174 ) Fair value (loss) gain on derivatives (7,460 ) 6,352 1,660 63,233 Other, net 1,368 (291 ) 1,887 (361 ) Total other income (expense), net (15,437 ) (7,050 ) (24,108 ) 28,698 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (12,611 ) (57,498 ) (20,393 ) (52,428 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (8,011 ) 2,802 (26,705 ) (9,959 ) NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (20,622 ) (54,696 ) (47,098 ) (62,387 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests — — — — NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO JUSHI SHAREHOLDERS $ (20,622 ) $ (54,696 ) $ (47,098 ) $ (62,387 ) LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO JUSHI SHAREHOLDERS - BASIC $ (0.11 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.33 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 195,128,096 192,880,468 194,649,053 189,119,282 LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO JUSHI SHAREHOLDERS - DILUTED $ (0.11 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.61 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 195,128,096 203,169,931 194,649,053 205,695,590





JUSHI HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share amounts) September 30, 2023

(unaudited) December 31, 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,011 $ 26,196 Restricted cash - current 3,308 — Accounts receivable, net 6,063 4,809 Inventory, net 37,699 35,089 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,178 3,957 Total current assets 88,259 70,051 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Property, plant and equipment, net 163,681 177,755 Right-of-use assets - finance leases 64,492 114,021 Other intangible assets, net 97,621 100,082 Goodwill 38,239 38,239 Other assets 34,231 28,243 Restricted cash - non-current 2,150 950 Total non-current assets 400,414 459,290 Total assets $ 488,673 $ 529,341 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 20,359 $ 21,313 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 47,407 46,329 Income tax payable 4,134 19,921 Debt, net - current portion (including related party principal amounts of $3,162 and $3,189 as of September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively) 35,620 8,704 Finance lease obligations - current 8,740 11,361 Total current liabilities 116,260 107,628 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Debt, net - non-current (including related party principal amounts of $18,283 and $17,491 as of September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively) 176,471 180,558 Finance lease obligations - non-current 52,899 102,375 Derivative liabilities 10,567 14,134 Unrecognized tax benefits 98,948 57,200 Other liabilities - non-current 25,696 21,555 Total non-current liabilities 364,581 375,822 Total liabilities 480,841 483,450 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY: Common stock, no par value: authorized shares - unlimited; issued and outstanding shares - 196,631,598 and 196,686,372 Subordinate Voting Shares as of September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. — — Paid-in capital 501,059 492,020 Accumulated deficit (491,840 ) (444,742 ) Total Jushi shareholders' equity 9,219 47,278 Non-controlling interests (1,387 ) (1,387 ) Total equity 7,832 45,891 Total liabilities and equity $ 488,673 $ 529,341





JUSHI HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 (unaudited) Net cash flows used in operating activities $ (7,827 ) $ (26,199 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (6,064 ) (73,122 ) Net cash flows provided by financing activities 17,214 36,080 Effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents — (233 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH $ 3,323 $ (63,474 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD $ 27,146 $ 95,487 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 30,469 $ 32,013





JUSHI HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA and CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

In addition to providing financial measurements based on GAAP, we provide additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. We use non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes and to evaluate our financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (each as defined below). We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect our ongoing business by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of our operating business performance and allow for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies. As there are no standardized methods of calculating these non-GAAP measures, our methods may differ from those used by others, and accordingly, the use of these measures may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by others, thus limiting their usefulness. Accordingly, these non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are financial measures that are not defined under GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income (loss), or “earnings”, before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before: (i) non-cash share-based compensation expense; (ii) inventory-related adjustments; (iii) fair value changes in derivatives; (iv) other (income)/expense items; (v) transaction costs; (vi) asset impairment; (vii) loss on debt extinguishment; and (viii) start-up costs. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenue. These financial measures are metrics that have been adjusted from the GAAP net income (loss) measure in an effort to provide readers with a normalized metric in making comparisons more meaningful across the cannabis industry, as well as to remove non-recurring, irregular and one-time items that may otherwise distort the GAAP net income measure. Other companies in our industry may calculate this measure differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2023 Three Months

Ended

June 30,

2023 Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2022 NET LOSS (1) $ (20,622 ) $ (14,036 ) $ (54,696 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 8,011 8,546 (2,802 ) Interest expense, net 9,345 9,790 13,111 Depreciation and amortization (2) 5,816 6,629 6,618 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 2,550 10,929 (37,769 ) Non-cash share-based compensation 1,056 2,363 5,466 Inventory-related adjustments (3) — — (1,197 ) Fair value changes in derivatives 7,460 (1,090 ) (6,352 ) Indefinite-lived asset impairment — — 37,600 Other (income) expense, net (4) (1,356 ) 418 1,575 Start-up costs (5) — — 118 Transaction costs (6) — — 1,212 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 9,710 $ 12,620 $ 653

(1) Net loss includes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.

(2) Includes amounts that are included in cost of goods sold and in operating expenses.

(3) Includes: (i) inventory step-up on business combinations; (ii) inventory recall reserves; and (iii) reserves for discontinued products. The inventory step-up on business combinations relates to the fair value write-up on inventory acquired on the business acquisition date and then sold subsequent to the acquisition date. The inventory recall reserves relate to the estimated impact of the Pennsylvania Department of Health recall and ban of vape products containing certain cannabis concentrates. The ban was lifted in June 2022.

(4) Includes: (i) remeasurement of contingent consideration related to acquisitions; (ii) losses (gains) on legal settlements; and (iii) severance costs.

(5) Expansion and start-up costs incurred in order to prepare a location for its intended use. Start-up costs are expensed as incurred and are not indicative of ongoing operations of each new location.

(6) Transaction costs include: (i) registration statement costs such as professional fees and other costs relating to our SEC registration; and (ii) acquisition and deal costs.

Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise stated)