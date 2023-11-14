Safe Harbor Financial Announces Third Quarter and Nine Month 2023 Results

Revenue of $4.3 million for the third quarter; Nine-month revenue of $13.1 million



Third consecutive quarter of more than $1.0 billion in processed deposits;

Loan book value for the quarter increased 123% year-over-year to a record $42.2 million

GOLDEN, Colo., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a/ Safe Harbor Financial (“Safe Harbor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHFS), a leader in facilitating financial services and credit facilities to the regulated cannabis industry, announced today its three- and nine-month results for the period ended September 30, 2023 (“Q3 2023”).

Q3 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights

Revenue increased 82.11% to $4.3 million, compared to $2.4 million in Q3 2022;

Total deposits increased 28.7% to $1.08 billion compared to $836.4 million in Q3 2022;

Monthly average number of accounts held with financial institution (“FI”) clients increased 49.6% to 986 compared to 659 in Q3 2022;

Monthly average balances on deposit held with FI clients increased 36.5% to $216.9 million, compared to $158.9 million in Q3 2022;

Loan Book value at the end of Q3 2023 increased 123.2% to $42.2 million as compared to $18.9 million in Q3 2022;

Ended Q3 2023 with $8.9 million in cash.

First Nine Months 2023 Highlights

Revenue increased 121.7% to $13.1 million, compared to $5.9 million in the first nine months of 2022;

Total deposits increased 28.7% to $1.08 billion compared to $836.4 million to the first nine months of 2022;

Monthly average number of accounts held with financial institution (“FI”) clients increased 62.7% to 1,010 compared to 616 in Q3 2022;

Monthly average balances on deposit held with FI clients increased 53.0% to $226.8 million, compared to $148.2 million in Q3 2022;

Loan Book value at the end of the first nine months of 2023 increased 123.2 % to $42.2 million as compared to $18.9 million in the same period in 2022.



“The third quarter was another successful quarter for Safe Harbor as our ongoing execution of our growth strategy led to another period of strong financial and operational results for the overall business,” commented Sundie Seefried, Chief Executive Officer of Safe Harbor Financial.

“Over the past year since becoming a publicly traded company operating in a highly regulated industry, our focus has been to grow our overall deposit base and increase the size of our loan book while serving cannabis related businesses. As a result of our continued dedication to the industry coupled with the compliant fintech platform, we have to processed more than $1 billion in cannabis related funds for each of the first three quarters of 2023. With this increased deposit base, we have also been able to increase our credit portfolio by 123% year-over-year to over $42 million in book value. Since the end of 2022, we have also significantly reduced our overall operating expenses while still being able to grow our business and further increase Adjusted EBITDA which was positive for the third consecutive quarter,” concluded Seefried.

Third Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

On July 12, 2023, Safe Harbor announced the launch of interest-bearing commercial accounts;





On July 27, 2023, the Company announced it had originated three new loans to a tier-one multi-state operator (MSO);





On August 4, 2023, Safe Harbor announced its CEO, Sundie Seefried received the Green Market Report Cannabis Finance Award for Top CEO;





On August 21, 2023, the Company announced it hit a key milestone by helping to process over $20 billion in cannabis related funds;





On September 14, 2023, Safe Harbor announced it had originated a $3 million first lien secured loan for a leading THC-infused beverage company;





On September 19, 2023, the Company announced it launched new line of credit products for cannabis businesses.



Subsequent Operational Highlights

On October 10, 2023, the Company announced its participation in the Maxim Group Virtual Tech Conference Series: Exploring All Corners of the Tech Sector.





On October 27, 2023, Safe Harbor announced the restructuring of certain deferred consideration obligations in connection with the 2022 acquisition of Abaca.



2023 Financial Outlook

Based on the continued strength of the Company's operations, Safe Harbor anticipates that full year 2023 revenue will be in the range of $16.0 million to $16.5 million as compared to the $9.5 million in revenue reported for the 2022 full year.

Q3 2023 Three Month Financial Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, total revenue increased to $4.3 million, compared to $2.4 million in the prior year period, primarily due to higher investment and loan interest income and higher deposit, activity and onboarding income.

Third quarter 2023 operating expenses increased to $3.8 million, compared to $1.6 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating expense is due to increased compensation and employee benefits increased on account of stock-based compensation and also the increase in the head count in anticipation of growth. General and administrative expenses increased across various categories including: i) approximately $134,699 in investment hosting fees as a result of the reorganization, ii) approximately $92,123 in increased marketing expense as we focus on growth, iii) approximately $287,246 in amortization and depreciation, and iv) approximately $100,023 in business insurance. There was an increase in professional services expense primarily due to the increase in the legal fees, audit fees, and consulting fees towards SEC filing and other regulatory reporting. The provision for credit losses has decreased due to decrease in the loss rate and an increase in the absolute value of the loans. Impairment of goodwill and finite lived intangible assets has increased on account of termination of the Master Services and Revenue Sharing Agreement with Central Bank under which the Company provided expertise and intellectual property to cannabis related businesses primarily located in Arkansas.

Net loss for Q3 2023 was $748,067, compared to net income of $1,056,235 in the prior year period, primarily due to an increase in compensation and employee benefits as well as an increase in general and administrative expenses. The net loss also includes an increase in professional fees on account of an increase in compliance expenses as well as increases in compensation, employee benefits, marketing, and insurance.

Q3 2023 Nine Month Financial Results

For the nine month period ended September 30, 2023, total revenue increased to $13.1 million, compared to $5.9 million in the prior year period, primarily due to higher investment and loan interest income and higher deposit, activity and onboarding income.

First nine month 2023 operating expenses increased to $32.1 million, compared to $4.2 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating expenses is due to increased compensation and employee benefits on account of stock-based compensation and also the increase in the head count in anticipation of growth. General and administrative expenses increased across various categories including: i) approximately $746,080 in investment hosting fees as a result of the reorganization, ii) approximately $93,393 in increased marketing expense as we focus on growth, iii) approximately $1,082,959 in amortization and depreciation, and iv) approximately $533,630 in business insurance. Professional services expense increased primarily due to the increase in the legal fees, audit fees, and consulting fees towards SEC filing and other ancillary reporting. There was a $13.2 million impairment of goodwill and a $3.7 million finite-lived intangible assets on account of the termination of the Master Services and Revenue Sharing Agreement with Central Bank under which the Company provided expertise and intellectual property to cannabis related businesses primarily located in Arkansas. The provision for credit losses increased due to an increase in the loss rate and with an increase in the absolute value of the loans.

Net loss for the first nine months of 2023 was $19.8 million, compared to net income of $1.9 million in the prior year period, primarily due to an increase in compensation and employee benefits as well as an increase in general and administrative expenses. The net loss also includes an increase in professional fees on account of increases in compliances expenses as well as increases in compensation, employee benefits, marketing, and insurance.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $8.9 million, compared to $8.4 million at December 31, 2022.

SHF Holdings, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,948,644 $ 8,390,195 Accounts receivable – trade 1,312,900 1,401,839 Contract assets 2,115 21,170 Prepaid expenses – current portion 189,488 175,585 Accrued interest receivable 123,282 40,266 Short-term loans receivable, net 12,166 51,300 Other current assets - 150,817 Total Current Assets $ 10,588,595 $ 10,231,172 Long-term loans receivable, net 304,967 1,250,691 Property, plant and equipment, net 126,363 49,614 Operating lease right to use assets 898,945 1,016,198 Goodwill 6,058,000 19,266,276 Intangible assets, net 5,985,773 10,621,087 Deferred tax asset 43,198,800 51,593,302 Prepaid expenses – long term position 614,120 712,500 Forward purchase receivable 4,584,221 4,584,221 Security deposit 18,501 17,795 Total Assets $ 72,378,285 $ 99,342,856 LIABILITIES AND PARENT-ENTITY NET INVESTMENT AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 933,719 $ 2,851,457 Accrued expenses 1,323,651 6,354,485 Contract liabilities 63,402 996 Lease liabilities – current 122,508 20,124 Senior secured promissory note – current portion 2,731,369 - Deferred consideration – current portion 14,722,147 14,359,822 Due to seller - current portion - 25,973,017 Other current liabilities 72,912 11,291 Total Current Liabilities $ 19,969,708 $ 49,571,192 Warrant liability 1,084,308 666,510 Deferred consideration – long term portion 2,857,891 2,747,592 Forward purchase derivative liability 7,309,580 7,309,580 Due to seller – long term portion - 30,976,783 Senior secured promissory note—long term portion 11,768,631 - Lease liabilities – long term 898,745 1,008,109 Deferred underwriter fee - 1,450,500 Indemnity liability 1,465,455 499,465 Total Liabilities $ 45,354,318 $ 94,229,731 Commitment and Contingencies (Note 15) Parent-Entity Net Investment and Stockholders’ Equity Convertible preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 1,250,000 shares authorized, 3,811 and 14,616 shares issued and outstanding on September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - 1 Class A common stock, $.0001 par value, 130,000,000 shares authorized, 46,593,317 and 23,732,889 issued and outstanding on September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 4,660 2,374 Additional paid in capital 98,704,114 44,806,031 Retained deficit (71,684,807 ) (39,695,281 ) Total Parent-Entity Net Investment and Stockholders’ Equity $ 27,023,967 $ 5,113,125 Total Liabilities and Parent-Entity Net Investment and Stockholders’ Equity $ 72,378,285 $ 99,342,856

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.





SHF Holdings, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 4,332,974 $ 2,379,314 $ 13,085,861 $ 5,903,213 Operating Expenses Compensation and employee benefits $ 2,069,910 $ 865,595 $ 8,269,761 $ 2,383,117 General and administrative expenses 1,482,792 373,695 4,874,255 856,205 Impairment of goodwill - - 13,208,276 - Impairment of finite-lived intangible assets - - 3,680,463 - Professional services 361,804 195,464 1,431,785 534,494 Rent expense 87,951 30,759 246,694 82,087 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (200,932 ) 88,345 377,614 383,910 Total operating expenses $ 3,801,525 $ 1,553,858 $ 32,088,848 $ 4,239,813 Operating (loss) income 531,449 825,456 (19,002,987 ) 1,663,400 Other expenses (income) Interest expense 356,840 36,002 1,544,779 36,002 Change in fair value of forward purchase option derivative liability - 601,691 - 601,691 Change in fair value of warrant liability 860,735 (868,472 ) 417,798 (868,472 ) Total other expenses $ 1,217,575 $ 230,779 $ 1,962,577 $ 230,779 Net (loss) income before income tax (686,126 ) 1,056,235 (20,965,564 ) 1,894,179 Income tax (benefit) expense 61,941 - (1,199,483 ) - Net (loss) income $ (748,067 ) $ 1,056,235 $ (19,766,081 ) $ 1,894,179 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 49,257,988 18,715,912 38,725,273 18,715,912 Basic net (loss) income per share $ (0.02 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.51 ) $ 0.10 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 49,257,988 20,760,912 38,725,273 20,760,912 Diluted (loss) income per share $ (0.02 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.51 ) $ 0.09

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

SHF Holdings, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PARENT-ENTITY NET INVESTMENT AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

(Unaudited)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Preferred Stock Class A Common

Stock Additional

Paid-in Parent-

Entity Net Retained Total

Shareholders’ Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Investment deficit Equity Balance, June 30, 2023 4,221 $ - 46,265,317 $ 4,627 $ 97,923,103 $ - $ (70,577,990 ) $ 27,349,740 Conversion of PIPE shares (410 ) - 328,000 33 358,717 - (358,750 ) - Restricted stock units - - - - 33,735 - - 33,735 Stock option conversion - - - - 388,559 - - 388,559 Net loss - - - - - - (748,067 ) (748,067 ) Balance, September 30, 2023 3,811 $ - 46,593,317 $ 4,660 $ 98,704,114 $ - $ (71,684,807 ) $ 27,023,967

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Preferred Stock Class A Common

Stock Additional

Paid-in Parent-

Entity Net Retained Total

Shareholders’ Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Investment deficit Equity Balance, June 30, 2022 - $ - - $ - $ - $ 8,312,043 $ - $ 8,312,043 Issuance of shares in connection with Business Combination and PIPE offering, net of issuance costs 20,450 2 18,715,912 1,872 30,451,696 (9,124,297 ) - 21,329,273 Net profit - - - - - 812,254 243,981 1,056,235 Balance, September 30, 2022 20,450 $ 2 18,715,912 $ 1,872 $ 30,451,696 $ - $ 243,981 $ 30,697,551





SHF Holdings, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PARENT-ENTITY NET INVESTMENT AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

(Unaudited)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Preferred Stock Class A Common

Stock Additional

Paid-in Parent-

Entity Net Retained Total

Shareholders’ Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Investment deficit Equity Balance, December 31, 2022 14,616 $ 1 23,732,889 $ 2,374 $ 44,806,031 $ - $ (39,695,281 ) $ 5,113,125 Reversal of deferred underwriting cost - - - - 900,500 - - 900,500 Cumulative effect from adoption of CECL - - - - - - (581,321 ) (581,321 ) Conversion of PIPE shares (10,805 ) (1 ) 10,394,200 1,039 11,641,086 - (11,642,124 ) - Restricted stock units - - 1,266,228 127 1,243,446 - - 1,243,573 Stock option conversion - - - - 1,707,763 - - 1,707,763 Issuance of shares to PCCU (net of tax) - - 11,200,000 1,120 38,405,288 - - 38,406,408 Net loss - - - - - - (19,766,081 ) (19,766,081 ) Balance, September 30, 2023 3,811 $ - 46,593,317 $ 4,660 $ 98,704,114 $ - $ (71,684,807 ) $ 27,023,967

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Preferred Stock Class A Common

Stock Additional

Paid-in Parent-

Entity Net Retained Total

Shareholders’ Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Investment deficit Equity Balance, December 31, 2021 - $ - - $ - $ - $ 7,339,101 $ - $ 7,339,101 Contribution from parent - - - - - 134,998 - 134,998 Issuance of shares in connection with Business Combination and PIPE offering, net of issuance costs 20,450 2 18,715,912 1,872 30,451,696 (9,124,297 ) - 21,329,273 Net income - - - - - 1,650,198 243,981 1,894,179 Balance, September 30, 2022 20,450 $ 2 18,715,912 $ 1,872 $ 30,451,696 $ - $ 243,981 $ 30,697,551

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.







SHF Holdings, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (19,766,081 ) $ 1,894,179 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 1,086,535 3,576 Stock compensation expense 2,951,336 - Interest expense 1,544,780 - Provision for credit losses 377,614 383,910 Lease expense 110,273 - Impairment of goodwill 13,208,276 - Impairment of finite-lived intangible assets 3,680,463 - Deferred tax benefit (1,199,483 ) (266,781 ) Change in fair value of warrant 417,798 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 88,937 (290,361 ) Contract assets 19,055 10,641 Prepaid expenses 84,477 (20,457 ) Accrued interest receivable (83,017 ) (17,866 ) Deferred underwriting payable (550,000 ) - Other current assets 150,817 - Accounts payable (1,856,117 ) 116,050 Accrued expenses (552,395 ) 153,662 Deferred loan origination fees - - Contract liabilities 62,406 6,250 Security deposit (706 ) (5,036 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (225,032 ) 1,967,767 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (208,434 ) (13,735 ) Funding of other investment - (500,000 ) Repayment of loans receivable, net 991,914 35,241 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 783,480 (483,530 ) CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from reverse capitalization, net of transaction costs - 287,834 Net cash provided by financing activities - 287,834 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 558,449 1,777,107 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 8,390,195 5,495,905 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 8,948,644 $ 7,273,012 Supplemental disclosure Shares issued for the settlement of PCCU debt obligation $ 38,406,408 $ - Cumulative effect from adoption of CECL 581,321 - Interest payment on senior secured promissory note 260,007 - Reversal of deferred underwriting cost 900,500 -

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

UNAUDITED Reconciliation of net (loss) income to non-GAAP EBITDA and

Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income $ (748,067 ) $ 1,056,235 $ (19,766,081 ) $ 1,894,179 Interest expense 356,840 36,002 1,544,779 36,002 Depreciation and amortization 288,871 1,625 1,086,535 3,576 Taxes 61,941 - (1,199,483 ) - EBITDA $ (40,415 ) $ 1,093,862 $ (18,334,250 ) $ 1,933,757 Other adjustments – Provision for credit (benefit) losses (200,932 ) 88,345 377,614 383,910 Change in the fair value of warrants 860,735 (868,472 ) 417,798 (868,472 ) Change in the fair value of forward purchase derivatives - 601,691 - 601,691 Stock option conversion 422,294 - 2,951,336 - Impairment of goodwill and finite-lived intangible assets - - 16,888,739 - Loan origination fees and costs 11,431 102,364 12,178 102,364 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,053,113 $ 1,017,790 $ 2,313,415 $ 2,153,250

Safe Harbor Financial discloses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures and are calculated as net income before taxes and depreciation and amortization expense in the case of EBITDA and further adjusted to exclude non-cash, unusual and/or infrequent costs in the case of Adjusted EBITDA. Management of the Company uses this information in evaluating period over period performance because it believes it presents an important metric regarding the Company’s ongoing operating performance. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor is among the first service providers to offer compliance, monitoring and validation services to financial institutions, providing traditional banking services to cannabis, hemp, CBD, and ancillary operators, making communities safer, driving growth in local economies, and fostering long-term partnerships. Currently managing more than 1000 cannabis-related relationships, Safe Harbor, through its financial institution clients, implements high standards of accountability, transparency, monitoring, reporting and risk mitigation measures while meeting Bank Secrecy Act obligations in line with FinCEN guidance on cannabis-related businesses. Over the past eight years, Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $18 billion in deposit transactions for businesses with operations spanning over 40 states and US territories with regulated cannabis markets. For more information, visit www.shfinancial.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to trends in the cannabis industry, including proposed changes in U.S and state laws, rules, regulations and guidance relating to Safe Harbor's services; Safe Harbor's growth prospects and Safe Harbor's market size; Safe Harbor's projected financial and operational performance, including relative to its competitors; new product and service offerings Safe Harbor may introduce in the future; the impact of recent volatility in the capital markets, which may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Safe Harbor; other statements regarding Safe Harbor's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future; and the other risk factors discussed in Safe Harbor's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "outlook," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of Safe Harbor), and other assumptions, that may cause the actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. . We discuss these risks in greater detail in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and, as applicable, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

