Snail, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAL) (“Snail” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.



“We are thrilled with our third quarter results and the successful official release of ARK Survival Ascended. Collaborating with the incredible Studio Wildcard team on this captivating remake of ARK Survival Evolved has been an absolute delight,” said Jim Tsai, CEO of Snail. “In a short time, we have witnessed an overwhelming level of engagement from our growing global player base. In the first 24 hours, we sold 336,000 units, greatly surpassing our initial expectations. To date, we have sold more than 600,000 units. We are looking forward to continuing to build upon the momentum and creativity within this exciting new chapter of the ARK series.”

Third Quarter 2023 & Subsequent Business Highlights

ARK: Survival Evolved . In the three months ended September 30, 2023, ARK: Survival Evolved averaged a total of 231,337 daily active users (“DAUs”) versus 339,884 DAUs in the prior year period.



ARK: Survival Evolved units sold increased for the third quarter 2023 compared to the same period last year; approximately 1.2 million vs. 1.1 million, respectively.

Through September 30, 2023, total playtime for the ARK franchise amounted to 3.4 billion hours with an average playing time per user of more than 162 hours and with the top 21.0% of all players spending over 100 hours in the game, according to data obtained from the Steam platform.

ARK: Survival Ascended. On October 25, 2023, the Company launched its flagship remake of the ARK franchise leveraging Unreal Engine 5's stunning graphics and introduced a game-altering cross-platform modding system, ushering in a new era of creativity.



ARK: Survival Ascended was ranked the top #1 selling game on Steam on launch day.

Within five days of launch, ARK: Survival Ascended ranked among the top 8 most popular and played games on Steam with 221,000 average DAUs. From initial launch through October 31, 2023, units sold surpassed expectation by 1.6x.



Selected Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $9.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to revenue of $15.6 million in the prior year period, representing a decrease of $6.6 million year over year. The decrease in net revenues was due to a one-time contract revenue payment recognized from deferred revenue for a free week promotion in the amount of $4.0 million that occurred in the three months ended September 2022 but not in 2023 and a decrease in sales of ARK, due to lower average selling prices. ARK sales and in-game purchases decreased by $2.0 million. Sales of the Company’s smaller titles decreased by a collective $0.4 million.





Net loss was $4.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 as compared to a net loss of $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a decrease of $2.9 million.





Bookings for the three months ended September 30, 2023 decreased by $0.8 million, or 7.3%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022, primarily as a result of a decrease in ARK revenues and in-game purchases which contributed to $2.0 million of the decrease during the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $4.0 million in deferred revenue recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2022 for obligations met during the period.





Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) for the third quarter of 2023 was a loss of $5.1 million compared to a loss of $1.5 million in the prior year period.





As of September 30, 2023, unrestricted cash was $4.9 million versus $12.9 million as of December 31, 2022.



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Snail believes Bookings and EBITDA, as non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating its operating performance. Bookings and EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that are presented as supplemental disclosures and should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) or revenue as indicators of operating performance, nor as alternatives to cash flow provided by operating activities as measures of liquidity, both as determined in accordance with GAAP. Snail supplementally presents Bookings and EBITDA because they are key operating measures used by management to assess financial performance. Bookings adjusts for the impact of deferrals and, Snail believes, provides a useful indicator of sales in a given period. EBITDA adjusts for items that Snail believes do not reflect the ongoing operating performance of its business, such as certain non-cash items, unusual or infrequent items or items that change from period to period without any material relevance to its operating performance. Management believes Bookings and EBITDA are useful to investors and analysts in highlighting trends in Snail’s operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which Snail operates and capital investments.

Bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or physically in the period. Bookings is equal to revenues excluding the impact from deferrals. Below is a reconciliation of total net revenue to Bookings, the closest GAAP financial measure.

Three Months ended September 30, Nine Months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in millions) (in millions) Total net revenue $ 9.0 $ 15.6 $ 32.3 $ 59.1 Change in deferred net revenue 1.5 (4.3 ) 0.8 (7.3 ) Bookings $ 10.5 $ 11.3 $ 33.1 $ 51.8

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, (ii) interest income, (iii) income tax provision (benefit from) and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense. The following table provides a reconciliation from net income (loss) to EBITDA:

Three Months ended September 30, Nine Months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in millions) (in millions) Net (loss) income $ (4.4 ) $ (1.5 ) $ (11.5 ) $ 3.3 Interest income and interest income – related parties - - (0.1 ) (0.6 ) Interest expense and interest expense – related parties 0.4 0.3 1.0 0.6 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (1.2 ) (0.4 ) (3.0 ) 0.8 Depreciation and amortization expense, property and equipment 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.4 EBITDA $ (5.1 ) $ (1.5 ) $ (13.3 ) $ 4.5

Webcast Details

The Company will host a webcast at 5:00 PM ET today to discuss the third quarter 2023 financial results. Participants may access the live webcast and replay on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.snail.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “continue,” “estimate” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail’s intent, belief or current expectations. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail’s business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. The statements Snail makes regarding the following matters are forward-looking by their nature: growth prospects and strategies; launching new games and additional functionality to games that are commercially successful; expectations regarding significant drivers of future growth; its ability to retain and increase its player base and develop new video games and enhance existing games; competition from companies in a number of industries, including other casual game developers and publishers and both large and small, public and private Internet companies; its ability to attract and retain a qualified management team and other team members while controlling its labor costs; its relationships with third-party platforms such as Xbox Live and Game Pass, PlayStation Network, Steam, Epic Games Store, My Nintendo Store, the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store and the Amazon Appstore; the size of addressable markets, market share and market trends; its ability to successfully enter new markets and manage international expansion; protecting and developing its brand and intellectual property portfolio; costs associated with defending intellectual property infringement and other claims; future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the ongoing conflicts involving Russia and Ukraine, and Israel and Hamas, on its business and the global economy generally; rulings by courts or other governmental authorities; the Share Repurchase Program, including expectations regarding the timing and manner of repurchases made under the program; its plans to pursue and successfully integrate strategic acquisitions; assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Further information on risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Snail’s financial results are included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, annual reports on Forms 10-K and quarterly reports on 10-Q filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Snail, and Snail does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Snail, Inc.

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

For additional information, please contact: investors@snail.com

Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,948,832 $ 12,863,817 Restricted escrow deposit 1,037,739 1,003,804 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $19,929 and $31,525, respectively 4,083,369 6,758,024 Accounts receivable - related party, net 11,599,229 11,344,184 Loan and interest receivable - related party 103,249 101,753 Prepaid expenses - related party 2,500,000 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,482,303 10,565,141 Total current assets 35,754,721 42,636,723 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,115,084 6,374,368 Prepaid expenses - related party 5,582,500 5,582,500 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,768,715 5,114,799 Intangible assets, net - license - related parties 130,435 1,384,058 Intangible assets, net - other 271,918 272,521 Deferred income taxes 10,902,503 7,602,536 Other noncurrent assets 171,512 198,668 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,738,554 3,606,398 Total assets $ 61,435,942 $ 72,772,571 LIABILITIES, NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,956,626 $ 9,452,391 Accounts payable - related party 19,669,868 19,918,259 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,305,132 1,474,088 Interest payable - related parties 527,770 527,770 Revolving loan 6,000,000 9,000,000 Notes payable 4,358,333 5,416,666 Convertible notes, net of discount 515,217 - Current portion of promissory note 2,832,231 86,524 Current portion of deferred revenue 5,848,320 4,335,404 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,470,718 1,371,227 Total current liabilities 53,484,215 51,582,329 Accrued expenses 311,276 457,024 Promissory note, net of current portion - 3,221,963 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 5,680,439 5,216,042 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,814,962 2,930,529 Total liabilities 61,290,892 63,407,887 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 9,251,420 shares issued, 7,901,145 and 8,053,771 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 925 925 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 28,748,580 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 2,875 2,875 Additional paid-in capital 25,945,549 23,436,942 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (287,685 ) (307,200 ) Accumulated deficit (16,346,691 ) (4,863,250 ) 9,314,973 18,270,292 Treasury stock at cost (1,350,275 and 1,197,649 shares, respectively) (3,671,806 ) (3,414,713 ) Total Snail, Inc. equity 5,643,167 14,855,579 Noncontrolling interests (5,498,117 ) (5,490,895 ) Total stockholders' equity 145,050 9,364,684 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity $ 61,435,942 $ 72,772,571





Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues, net $ 8,981,135 $ 15,614,171 $ 32,331,876 $ 59,132,284 Cost of revenues 9,463,086 12,424,067 29,659,788 40,397,396 Gross profit, (loss) (481,951 ) 3,190,104 2,672,088 18,734,888 Operating expenses: General and administrative 3,452,141 4,478,907 11,915,126 13,525,001 Research and development 1,317,400 116,624 3,892,039 479,630 Advertising and marketing 215,477 198,417 488,318 569,127 Depreciation and amortization 112,914 128,536 346,084 435,644 Total operating expenses 5,097,932 4,922,484 16,641,567 15,009,402 (Loss) income from operations (5,579,883 ) (1,732,380 ) (13,969,479 ) 3,725,486 Other income (expense): Interest income 47,147 12,712 98,411 45,789 Interest income - related parties 504 505 1,496 582,128 Interest expense (370,376 ) (261,070 ) (961,196 ) (613,338 ) Interest expense - related parties - - - (3,222 ) Other income 313,156 19,500 321,331 319,153 Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain (1,394 ) 16,169 (25,606 ) 21,679 Total other (expense) income, net (10,963 ) (212,184 ) (565,564 ) 352,189 (Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes (5,590,846 ) (1,944,564 ) (14,535,043 ) 4,077,675 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (1,156,675 ) (398,998 ) (3,044,380 ) 803,305 Net (loss) income (4,434,171 ) (1,545,566 ) (11,490,663 ) 3,274,370 Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests (1,539 ) (6,828 ) (7,222 ) 56,348 Net (loss) income attributable to Snail, Inc. and Snail Games USA Inc. (4,432,632 ) (1,538,738 ) (11,483,441 ) 3,218,022 Comprehensive income statement: Other comprehensive income (loss) related to currency translation adjustments, net of tax (1,512 ) 5,682 19,515 (76,720 ) Total comprehensive (loss) income $ (4,434,144 ) $ (1,533,056 ) $ (11,463,926 ) $ 3,141,302 Net (loss) income attributable to Class A common stockholders: Basic $ (955,763 ) $ (1,538,738 ) $ (2,477,768 ) $ 3,218,022 Diluted $ (955,763 ) $ (1,538,738 ) $ (2,477,768 ) $ 3,218,022 Net loss attributable to Class B common stockholders: Basic $ (3,476,869 ) $ - $ (9,005,673) $ - Diluted $ (3,476,869 ) $ - $ (9,005,673) $ - (Loss) income per share attributable to Class A and B common stockholders: Basic $ (0.12 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.31 ) $ 0.09 Diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.31 ) $ 0.09 Weighted-average shares used to compute income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders(1): Basic 7,901,145 35,000,000 7,909,715 35,000,000 Diluted 7,901,145 35,000,000 7,909,715 35,000,000 Weighted-average shares used to compute income per share attributable to Class B common stockholders: Basic 28,748,580 - 28,748,580 - Diluted 28,748,580 - 28,748,580 -





Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Nine Month Period Ended September 30, 2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (11,490,663 ) $ 3,274,370 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization - intangible assets - license - 250,000 Amortization - intangible assets - license, related parties 1,253,623 5,552,938 Amortization - intangible assets - other 603 672 Amortization - loan origination fees and debt discounts 142,656 19,149 Depreciation and amortization - property and equipment 346,084 435,644 Stock-based compensation expense 622,007 - Gain on lease termination - (122,533 ) Gain on paycheck protection program and economic injury disaster loan forgiveness - (174,436 ) Gain on disposal of fixed assets - (17,067 ) Interest income from shareholder loan - (580,878 ) Interest income from restricted escrow deposit (33,935 ) - Deferred taxes (3,058,738 ) - Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,674,655 7,648,432 Accounts receivable - related party (255,045 ) (3,803,606 ) Prepaid expenses - related party (2,500,000 ) (4,875,000 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 156,450 (2,232,406 ) Other noncurrent assets (2,903 ) (15,228 ) Accounts payable 846,553 2,905,024 Accounts payable - related party (248,391 ) (1,402,791 ) Accrued expenses 134,131 (127,993 ) Interest receivable - related parties (1,496 ) - Interest payable - related parties - 1,490 Lease liabilities (148,233 ) (103,782 ) Deferred revenue 767,883 (7,297,736 ) Net cash used in operating activities (10,794,759 ) (665,737 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Repayment on loan provided by related party - (300,000 ) Purchases of property and equipment - (5,256 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 19,500 Repayment on Pound Sand note - 1,496,063 Net cash provided by investing activities - 1,210,307 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments on promissory note (59,589 ) (57,967 ) Repayments on note payable (3,750,000 ) (3,333,333 ) Repayments on revolving loan (3,000,000 ) - Borrowings on note payable 2,275,000 - Borrowings on short-term note - 10,000,000 Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes 847,500 - Payments on paycheck protection program and economic injury disaster loan - (90,198 ) Refund of payments on paycheck protection program and economic injury disaster loan - 48,305 Cash dividend declared and paid - (8,200,000 ) Refund of dividend withholding tax overpayment 1,886,600 - Purchase of treasury stock (257,093 ) - Payments of offering costs in accounts payable (342,318 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (2,399,900 ) (1,633,193 ) Effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 20,390 (52,810 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents (13,174,269 ) (1,141,433 ) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 19,238,185 16,554,115 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 6,063,916 $ 15,412,682 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 725,885 $ 594,189 Income taxes $ 504,581 $ 831,400 Noncash transactions during the period for: Loan and interest payable - related parties $ - $ 103,890 Loan and interest receivable - related parties $ - $ (103,890 ) Loan and interest from shareholder $ - $ 94,934,400 Dividend distribution $ - $ (94,934,400 ) Deferred tax assets $ (241,229 ) $ - Prepaid income taxes $ 241,229 $ - Change in deferred revenues due to gain contingency $ 1,209,430 $ - Change in other receivables due to gain contingency $ (1,209,430 ) $ - Noncash finance activity during the period for: Issuance of warrants in connection with equity line of credit $ (105,411 ) $ - Gain on paycheck protection program and economic injury disaster loan forgiveness $ - $ (174,436 )



