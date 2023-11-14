MachTen, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter 2023

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MachTen, Inc. (“MACT”) (OTC: MACT) today reported its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.



“It’s an exciting time for MachTen! We completed the spin-off from LICT on August 31, and appreciate the unwavering efforts of our teams in Carney, Traverse City and Rye. While our 3rd quarter earnings reflect a strong foundation, we have very significant opportunities to improve operating efficiencies as a standalone public company with a focused management team. We are well positioned to benefit from industry trends, and have a clear plan for meaningful growth in the years ahead,” commented Dan Miller, Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Regulated revenue $ 3,079 $ 3,120 Non-regulated revenue $ 1,052 $ 941 Operating profit $ 1,553 $ 1,502 Net income $ 1,090 $ 1,082



Revenue

Regulated revenue was $3.08 million in the 3rd quarter of 2023, down slightly from the prior year, attributable to the elimination of a Michigan Universal Service Fund (USF) program in 2022.

Regulated revenue included $2.2 million from the Federal Communications Commission’s Alternative Connect America Model (“A-CAM”) program. As previously disclosed, ACAM will be replaced by Enhanced-ACAM (“E-ACAM”) beginning in January 2024. Annual support from E-ACAM will be approximately $9.7 million for 15 years, through 2038, and replaces current ACAM support of $8.7 million that was scheduled to expire in 2028. Local access revenue of $355,000 in the 3rd quarter was generated from providing services to 3,971 access lines.

Non-regulated revenue increased to $1.05 million in the 3rd quarter of 2023, up from $941,000 in the prior year period. The increase is attributable to growth in fiber-based broadband subscribers in expansion markets including Escanaba, Traverse City and Bergland. Fiber passings in competitive markets continue to increase, and were approximately 4,200 as of September 30. Fiber-based subscribers increased to 900 as of quarter-end, up from 753 on June 30, and 428 a year ago.

Expenses

The cost of revenue for the 3rd quarter increased to $1.43 million from $1.42 million in the prior year, primarily attributable to additional staffing, sales and marketing expense. General and administrative costs, along with depreciation expense, remained relatively consistent with the year ago period.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $1.57 million, compared with $1.2 million as of December 31, 2022. Prior to being spun-off from LICT Corporation, MachTen declared a $15 million distribution to its former parent. While MachTen continues to evaluate financing options that will facilitate payment of the distribution, and address long-term investment priorities, interest will be paid to LICT at a rate of SOFR + 1.5% under the terms of a promissory note dated August 30, 2023.

Capital Investments

MachTen and its’ operating subsidiaries are in the early stages of significant capital investments that coincide with participation in E-CAM, while also targeting attractive returns in strategic growth markets.

A $4 million project being funded through a 50% Connecting Michigan Communities 3.0 grant began this summer in Wallace and Carney. Once complete, this grant will bring fiber-based services to more than 700 homes and businesses.

Construction will begin in 2024 on several ReConnect America 3 (“RC3”) projects that will bring fiber-based service to more than 2,500 locations over 600 miles. These grants were awarded by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utility Service, and will impact areas that are considered amongst the highest cost to serve. On a combined basis, the RC3 grant projects may have a total cost of approximately $85 million over a 5-year period, inclusive of a matching investment from MachTen of up to $16 million.

The deployment of fiber-based broadband services in the nineteen incumbent exchanges that benefit from E-CAM support will also accelerate in 2024. MachTen is committed to delivering at least 100 Mbps download / 20 Mbps upload speeds to 8,900 locations in its rural network, bringing state of the art communications services to the communities of Northern Michigan.

About MachTen, Inc.

MachTen is a holding company for Upper Peninsula Telephone Company (UPTC), Michigan Central Broadband Company (MCBC), and Alpha Communications. MachTen’s subsidiaries provide broadband internet access and communications services, including voice, video, home automation and managed hosting services. Investors should refer to our 10-Q and other filings that have been posted to www.machteninc.com

MachTen, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (in thousands, except per share data) September, December 31, 2023

2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,567 $ 1,202 Accounts receivable 906 868 Materials and supplies 2,505 1,408 Other current assets 474 507 Current assets $ 5,452 $ 3,985 Property, plant and equipment, net 23,707 20,818 Right-of-use assets, net 679 747 Goodwill 100 100 Other noncurrent assets 66 70 Total assets $ 30,004 $ 25,720 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 92 $ 3,362 Note payable $ 15,000 $ - Accrued liabilities 3,112 1,157 Current operating lease liability 78 74 Total current liabilities 18,282 4,593 Deferred income taxes 2,486 2,726 Long term operating lease liability 644 710 Asset retirement obligations 144 136 Other noncurrent liabilities 26 26 Total liabilities 21,582 8,191 Shareholders' equity Additional paid-in capital 23,009 Dividends declared (15,000 ) Retained earnings 410 17,529 Total shareholders' equity 8,422 17,529 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 30,004 $ 25,720 Basic shares outstanding 3,172 3,172





MachTen, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Sept 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Revenue: Regulated revenue $ 3,079 $ 3,120 Non-regulated revenue 1,052 941 Total revenue 4,131 4,061 Operating Costs: Cost of revenue 1,426 1,420 General and administrative 639 610 Depreciation and accretion 513 529 Total costs 2,578 2,559 Operating income 1,553 1,502 Other Income (Expense): Interest expense (88 ) - Investment income 4 3 Total non-operating income / (loss) (84 ) 3 Income before provision for income taxes 1,469 1,505 Provision for income taxes (379 ) (423 ) Net income $ 1,090 $ 1,082 Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.34 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.34 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 3,172 3,172 Diluted 3,172 3,172



