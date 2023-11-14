Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR), (the “Company”), and its subsidiaries which are engaged in the business of tokenized Real World Assets (“RWAs”), initially in the form of Tokenized Reinsurance Securities, and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, reported its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.



“We are pleased with our operational performance this year and the issuance by our subsidiary SurancePlus, of what we believe are the first Tokenized Reinsurance Securities sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly-traded company,” commented Oxbridge Re Holdings Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jay Madhu. “Investors in this year’s tokenized securities issued by SurancePlus are expected to receive an estimated 42% return on their investment in this treaty year,” Jay Madhu continued.

“This initiative is a testament to the success of the significant steps we have taken this year to fortify and diversify our business. The establishment of our new Web3 subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc., stands out as another remarkable achievement. The wholly-owned subsidiary was established without creating any debt or dilution to existing shareholders. We are very excited about the direction and potential of this new venture into RWA tokenization.”

“The company intends to position itself to exponentially grow our SurancePlus subsidiary as a pure RWA Web3 focused company by leveraging the significant steps we have taken this year. This will be done alongside the maintenance of our core and complimentary reinsurance business solutions to insurers in the Florida and the Gulf Coast states. According to forecasts from Boston Consulting Group, the tokenized RWA market is expected to grow exponentially over the next decade, with estimates of $16 trillion by 2030 as traditional financial institutions, including fiat currencies, equities, government bonds and real estate, continue to adopt blockchain technology. As an early entrant into this growing market, we are very excited about the potential our repositioning and new business lines will bring to our shareholders,” Mr. Madhu concluded.

Financial Performance

During the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023, our new RWA tokenization Web3 focused subsidiary SurancePlus generated $300,000 in incentive, technology, origination and management (“ITOM”) fees on a token raise of approximately $2.4 million. On a consolidated basis, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company generated a net loss of $7.3 million or $1.24 per basic and diluted common share compared to a net loss of $2.2 million or $0.37 per basic and diluted common share in the third quarter of 2022. The loss in the quarter is due primarily to an unrealized loss on other investments, representing our investment in Jet.AI Inc. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company generated a net loss of $7.2 million or $1.23 per basic and diluted common share compared to a net loss of $2.5 million or $0.43 per basic and diluted common share in the prior year. The increase in net loss was the result of an unrealized loss on other investments and equity securities more than offsetting the underwriting income and SurancePlus ITOM fee income compared with the prior year.

Net premiums earned for the three months ended September 30, 2023, were $549,000 compared to $591,000 in the same prior year period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net premiums earned were $732,000 compared to $995,000 in the prior year. The decreases are due to the acceleration of premium recognition on one of the Company’s reinsurance contracts in the prior year due to a limit loss suffered during the prior year.

Total expenses were $688,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $1.5 million for the same period in the prior year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, total expenses were $1.8 million compared to $2.2 million in the prior year. The decrease in 2023 was due to the triggering of a limit loss on two of the Company’s reinsurance contracts in September 2022 due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, partially offset by lower policy acquisition costs and underwriting expenses and increased general and administrative expenses in 2023 due to inflationary expense fluctuations and the recognition of previously deferred offering costs.

At September 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents were $3.6 million compared to $3.9 million at December 31, 2022.

Financial Ratios

Loss Ratio. The loss ratio, which measures underwriting profitability, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred to net premiums earned. The loss ratio decreased to 0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, from 107.8% in the prior year wholly due to the limit losses suffered on one of the Company’s reinsurance contracts as a result of Hurricane Ian in September 2022.

Acquisition Cost Ratio. The acquisition cost ratio, which measures operational efficiency and compares policy acquisition costs with net premiums earned, decreased marginally from 11.1% for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 to 10.9% for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Expense Ratio. The expense ratio, which measures operating performance, compares policy acquisition costs and general and administrative expenses with net premiums earned. The expense ratio increased to 244.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 from 116.6% in the prior year due to the higher general and administrative expenses incurred in 2023.

Combined ratio. The combined ratio, which is used to measure underwriting performance, is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. The combined ratio increased marginally to 244.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 from 224.4% in the prior year due to the higher general and administrative expenses incurred in 2023.

Completion of Jet Token Business Combination

On August 7, 2023, an extraordinary general meeting at which the business combination with Jet Token, Inc. was approved by shareholders. In conjunction with the business combination it changed its name to Jet.AI Inc. (“Jet.AI”). The business combination was closed on August 10, 2023, and on August 11, 2023 its common stock and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbols JTAI and JTAIW. The Company’s beneficial interests in Jet.AI’s common stock, public warrants and preferred stock are recorded at fair value and are classified in “Other Investments” on the consolidated balance sheets.

OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share and share amounts)

At September 30,

2023 At December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) Assets Investments: Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $1,926) $ 608 642 Cash and cash equivalents 1,801 1,207 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,848 2,721 Accrued interest and dividend receivable 13 - Premiums receivable 1,465 282 Loan Receivable 100 - Other Investments 5,039 11,423 Due from Related Party 60 45 Deferred policy acquisition costs 161 - Operating lease right-of-use assets 35 44 Prepayment and other assets 62 114 Prepaid Offering Costs - 133 Property and equipment, net 5 5 Total assets $ 11,197 16,616 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Unearned Premium 1,463 - Other Liabilities - Delta Cat Re Token Holders 1,291 - Notes payable to noteholders 118 216 Losses payable - 1,073 Operating lease liabilities 35 44 Accounts payable and other liabilities 342 294 Total liabilities 3,249 1,627 Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary share capital, (par value $0.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 5,870,234 and 5,769,587 shares issued and outstanding) 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 32,684 32,482 Accumulated Deficit (24,742 ) (17,499 ) Total shareholders’ equity 7,948 14,989 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 11,197 16,616





OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share amounts)