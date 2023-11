In 2024, the results of the Company will be disclosed on the following dates:







2 February 2024 Q4 results for 2023 and preliminary unaudited results for 2023

5 April 2024 Audited results for 2023

3 May 2024 Q1 financial results for 2024

2 August 2024 Q2 financial results for 2024

1 November 2024 Q3 financial results for 2024





The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is planned for 30 May 2024.





Taavi Gröön

AS Tallinna Vesi

Chief Financial Officer

(+372) 62 62 200