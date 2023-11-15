Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 22, 2023

End date of the share buyback program: February 29, 2024

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 8.11.23 135 481 62.14 8 418 979 9.11.23 296 643 62.51 18 544 163 10.11.23 249 785 60.91 15 214 504 13.11.23 377 204 60.27 22 734 161 14.11.23 357 357 61.59 22 008 689 Previous transactions 7 741 866 Accumulated to date 9 158 336 61.94 567 261 785





Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 15 096 878 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 24 255 214 shares, corresponding to 1.19% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

Head of Investor Relations

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

Attachment