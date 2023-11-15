Chicago-Based Sales and Marketing Consulting Firm Sales Empowerment Group (SEG) Acquires Philadelphia-Based Square 2 Marketing

CHICAGO, Ill. and PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago-based Sales Empowerment Group (“SEG”), a highly-recognized outsourced sales and marketing consulting firm, announced today it has acquired Philadelphia-based Square 2 Marketing, a nationally recognized marketing services agency.



Founded in 2003 by Eric Keiles and Mike Lieberman, Square 2 Marketing has been leading their industry by leaning into their strategy before tactics approach to helping companies generate leads and grow revenue. The company has been a top HubSpot Partner since 2009 and they were HubSpot’s first Diamond Partner.

The combination of SEG and Square 2 provides clients a full “click to close” solution that includes strategic marketing guidance, support for any relevant marketing tactics, creative campaign design and technology services across the HubSpot platform. SEG clients and prospects now have access to the full spectrum of support for their revenue generation efforts.

“SEG has always provided clients with marketing, training and sales solutions but the acquisition of Square 2 takes our ability to help clients with robust marketing services that integrates perfectly with SEG’s outsourced BDR & SDR model. This full-service model allows our partnering clients and their private equity sponsors to drive sales growth even faster,” said Brian O’Neil, CEO of Sales Empowerment Group. “Square 2’s unique Accelerator Program that delivers six months of work in just 30 days, their long-standing relationship with HubSpot, and their strategic approach to revenue generation fits perfectly with how we work with our clients today.”

“SEG is the right company at the right time to marry our strategic lead generation methodology with sales teams that close business for our clients,” said Mike Lieberman, CEO at Square 2. “It’s getting harder and harder for companies to grow revenue and this combination gives companies an innovative approach that’s perfect for today’s highly competitive business environment.”

TobinLeff LLC, served as exclusive sell-side M&A advisor to Square 2 Marketing. Harbor View Advisors served as the exclusive buyside advisor to SEG.

About Sales Empowerment Group:

SEG is a sales and marketing consulting firm providing services that drive revenue growth. The company uses a strategic, time-tested approach, and works with its clients to create a sales-focused culture that helps grow revenue faster. SEG serves a variety of middle-market and larger companies in manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, technology, professional services, and other sectors. For more information, visit www.salesempowermentgroup.com.

About Square 2 Marketing:

Founded in 2003 by Eric Keiles and Mike Lieberman, Square 2 has been leading the industry in its strategy before tactics approach to lead generation and revenue growth. As HubSpot’s first Diamond Partner, they’ve created a unique framework and methodology that blends strategy, tactics, campaigns, technology, process and resources into a program that helps companies install a revenue generation machine that helps them achieve repeatable, scalable and predictable revenue generation. For more information, visit www.square2marketing.com

About RFE Investment Partners:

RFE Investment Partners is a private equity firm focused on making control investments in established small market companies located in the United States. RFE is a long-standing Connecticut-based firm founded in 1980 with over 40 years of experience investing in the lower middle market. RFE’s investment strategy is to transform its portfolio companies from the lower end of the market to fully professionalized and market-leading middle-market companies. RFE is currently investing out of Fund IX. For more information, visit www.rfeip.com.

About Harbor View:

Harbor View Advisors provides M&A advisory, turnkey corporate development and strategic consulting to software and technology-enabled business service companies. Our Buyside practice works with Private Equity teams and their portfolio company leadership to help drive growth through acquisition.

