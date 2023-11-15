OTC Markets Group Welcomes JBT Bancorp Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced JBT Bancorp Inc. (OTCQX: JBTC), the parent company of Jonestown Bank & Trust Co., has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. JBT Bancorp Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



JBT Bancorp Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “JBTC.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“Ascending to the OTCQX Market reflects positively on our commitment to high standards, integrity, and our mission to improve the financial lives of our clients. This year is special for our independent community bank as we are celebrating our 150th year in business and to begin trading on the OTCQX Market adds to our celebration. We believe this important step allows for broader exposure of our stock and is a positive move for our existing shareholders,” said President & CEO, Troy A. Peters.

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About JBT Bancorp Inc.

JBT Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (JBT) is a bank holding company Pennsylvania chartered community bank established in 1873 and headquartered in Jonestown, PA. The Bank operates 11 full-service and 2 limited service branch locations in Lebanon, Lancaster and Berks Counties. JBT serves small to mid-sized businesses and consumer households fulfilling deposit, loan, and payment needs.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

