ORIGENCE ANNOUNCES TECHNOLOGY AND AI PIONEER, KEVIN SURACE, AS A KEYNOTE SPEAKER FOR LENDING TECH LIVE '24 CONFERENCE

Irvine, California, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origence, the leading lending technology solutions provider for credit unions, announces Kevin Surace as a keynote speaker for its Lending Tech Live ’24 conference, scheduled June 25-27, 2024, at the Marriot Marquis in San Diego, California.

Kevin Surace is a Silicon Valley “disruptive” innovator known for his contributions to AI and holds 94 global patents. He has received numerous accolades including INC Magazine’s Entrepreneur of the Year, CNBC’s Innovator of the Decade, and spent five years on TechTV’s Silicon Spin. His achievements include leading the development of the first cellular data smartphone, early AI virtual assistants (similar to Siri), and groundbreaking work in generative AI for software testing, among other artificial intelligence innovations.

In this keynote session, attendees will learn:

What artificial intelligence and machine learning are

How these technologies are impacting businesses in every sector

How to use deep learning to improve decisions and business outcomes

How to leverage generative AI for everyday tasks

“Kevin will make a big impact at Lending Tech Live ‘24,” said Erika Hill, vice president of marketing for Origence. “His outstanding contributions to the world of technology and AI are sure to impress and inspire. His visionary approach will empower credit union leaders to embrace AI’s potential, fostering a dynamic lending environment that prioritizes efficiency, personalized experiences, and sustainable growth for their members and institutions alike.”

Lending Tech Live ‘24 will also include interactive workshops aimed at improving their lending program, building borrower journeys that enhance member relationships, and highlighting crucial regulations for 2024, along with other key discussions.

Following a record-breaking year in 2023 with its highest attendance ever, Lending Tech Live ’24 further solidifies its status as the premier lending technology conference in the credit union industry. Attendees will learn about state-of-the-art tools and technologies shaping the lending landscape, lending strategies, emerging trends, research, and more.



To view the full list of speakers or to learn more about registration opportunities, visit the Lending Tech Live website.

About Origence

Origence provides the lending technology solutions credit unions need to advance their total origination experience. We were established in 1994 as a credit union service organization (CUSO) and have helped credit unions process more than 88 million applications, including 9 million applications in 2022. Our solutions include indirect lending, loan and account origination, auto shopping, marketing automation, lending operations, and more. Origence was named the 2023 CUSO of the year by NACUSO. Learn more at www.origence.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Attachment