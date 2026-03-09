ORIGENCE ANNOUNCES DAYMOND JOHN AS KEYNOTE SPEAKER FOR LENDING TECH LIVE ’26 CONFERENCE

Irvine, CA, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origence, a leading provider of lending technology solutions, announced acclaimed entrepreneur, branding expert, and “Shark Tank” star Daymond John will be a keynote speaker at its Lending Tech Live ’26 conference, taking place June 2–4, 2026, at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, California.

Bringing more than 25 years of hard‑won business experience, John will share insights from his journey as a founder and CEO, highlighting lessons learned from both his biggest wins and toughest setbacks. He attributes much of his success to cultivating the right mindset and consistently applying a set of fundamental principles he calls his five “S.H.A.R.K. points.”

At Lending Tech Live ’26, John will unpack those S.H.A.R.K. principles and reveal the goal‑setting and achievement strategies he’s used to build enduring businesses and brands. His keynote is designed to empower attendees to make positive, lasting changes in every aspect of their lives, professionally and personally, through practical tools they can put into action immediately.

“Daymond John’s story of resilience, innovation, and disciplined goal‑setting is exactly the kind of inspiration our attendees are looking for,” said Erika Hill, vice president of marketing at Origence. “His focus on mindset and fundamentals aligns perfectly with the credit union commitment to long‑term member value and sustainable growth. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the Lending Tech Live ’26 stage.”

Lending Tech Live is the credit union industry’s foremost lending technology conference, bringing together credit union leaders, industry experts, and technology innovators from across the country. The conference delivers professional insights, deep‑dive educational sessions, and premier networking events focused on the tools and technologies shaping the future of lending. Attendees gain guidance on best practices, lending strategies, emerging trends, and research to help drive growth and elevate member experience. To view the full list of speakers or to learn more about registration opportunities, visit events.origence.com/LIVE26.

About Origence

Origence is a leading technology provider transforming the lending experience for credit unions and their members. Established in 1994 as a credit union service organization, Origence has helped credit unions originate nearly $600 billion in loans through a network of connected technology solutions including Origence CUDL™, Origence Lending Services, Origence arc, and FI Connect. Learn more at www.origence.com and follow us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

