Origence Ends 2025 with 17% Growth in Fundings; Expands AI-Driven Lending Technology

Irvine, CA, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origence, the leading lending technology solutions provider for credit unions, closed 2025 with $62 billion in total fundings, up 17% from 2024, and signed 89 new or expanded credit union contracts. Together, the network of CUDL credit unions maintained their position as the nation’s largest auto lender as an aggregate for the fifth consecutive year.

Growth was supported by advancements in AI-driven automation and strategic partnerships aimed at driving efficiency and enhancing member experiences. Origence’s document processing automation (DPA) improved funding efficiency for credit unions by 50%. In addition, the company strengthened intelligent underwriting through integrations with Scienaptic and Experian PowerCurve®, delivering smarter decisioning and faster funding to credit unions and auto dealers alike. Origence also enriched their fraud protection through integrations with Alloy and Zest Protect, delivering real-time identity verification and AI-driven fraud detection to strengthen compliance and security while ensuring a smooth lending experience.

Origence Lending Services, a division of Origence, funded $5 billion in loans in 2025 and added 11 new credit unions for its business process outsourcing, bringing the total to more than 175 credit unions served nationwide, 70% of which expanded their services in 2025. Through its subsidiary FI Connect, Origence strengthened its embedded lending capabilities by partnering with a nationwide home improvement group, making credit union financing available directly within the purchase journey for home improvement buyers. This partnership builds on FI Connect’s relationship with Tesla, further reinforcing credit unions’ role as a leading lending solution for consumers. FI Connect is the number three lender with Tesla.

“In 2025, Origence achieved notable advancement through enhanced operational efficiency and accelerated funding for the credit unions it serves,” said Tony Boutelle, president and chief executive officer at Origence. These enhancements have established a foundation for increased impact and growth in 2026. By deepening strategic partnerships and advancing technology solutions, we’re committed to empowering credit unions to thrive and deliver exceptional member experiences for years to come."

Today, Origence supports 1,100 credit unions, 20,000 auto dealers, and more than 68 million members nationwide, while surpassing $656 billion in total funding since inception. Credit unions will gather again for the only event focused on credit union lending technology, Lending Tech Live, held in Palm Desert, Calif., this year from June 2-4, 2026.

About Origence

Origence is a leading technology provider transforming the lending experience for credit unions and their members. Established in 1994 as a credit union service organization, Origence has helped credit unions originate nearly $600 billion in loans through a network of connected technology solutions, including Origence CUDL™, Origence Lending Services, Origence arc, and FI Connect. Learn more at www.origence.com and follow us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.