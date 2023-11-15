CN Recognizes 68 Customers, Suppliers and Supply Chain Partners under EcoConnexions Partnership Program

MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today recognized 68 of its customers, suppliers and supply chain partners for their enhanced and continued commitment to sustainability. This year, CN extended the program to its suppliers in recognition of the pivotal role they play in supporting CN’s day-to-day operations and in the advancement of the Company’s sustainability ambitions.

“CN is proud to celebrate the increased actions of our customers and supply chain partners who strive to operate more sustainably. Our aim is for CN’s EcoConnexions Partnership Program to be a vehicle of collaboration as we deepen relationships across our supply chain.”
− Doug MacDonald, Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer

“Engaging with our suppliers is critical to achieving CN’s sustainability goals. Sustainable procurement is an important part of how we are delivering responsibly and championing sustainability across our value chain.”
− JJ Dratva, Assistant Vice-President Procurement and Supply Management

CN’s EcoConnexions Partnership Program celebrates companies that are dedicated to building a more sustainable future by supporting climate action, reducing their environmental impact, promoting biodiversity and more sustainable and ethical business practices.

To recognize the achievements and commitment to sustainable business practices by its partners, CN is planting 100,000 trees in Canada and the United States, in partnership with Tree Canada.

This year’s 68 EcoConnexions Partnership Program partners, consisting of our customers, suppliers and supply chain partners, are:

  1. Alcoa Corporation
  2. ArcelorMittal Dofasco, G.P.
  3. Atlantic Container Line
  4. BASF Canada
  5. Bunge North America
  6. Cando Rail
  7. Canfor
  8. Cargill
  9. Cascades
  10. Cenovus Energy
  11. CF Industries
  12. CMA CGM (America) LLC
  13. Coca-Cola Canada
  14. COSCO Shipping Lines (North America)
  15. Domtar
  16. DuPont
  17. Evergreen Shipping Agency (America)
  18. Ford Motor Company
  19. Gerdau
  20. Gibson Energy
  21. Halifax Port Authority
  22. Hapag-Lloyd America
  23. Heidelberg Materials
  24. Honda Canada
  25. HOPA Ports
  26. Imperial Oil
  27. Ingredion
  28. J.B. Hunt
  29. Kraft Heinz Canada
  30. Kruger Products LP
  31. Labatt Brewing Company
  32. Louisiana Pacific
  33. Maersk Line
  34. Maple Leaf Foods
  35. McAsphalt Industries
  36. Michelin North America
  37. Mondelēz International
  38. Montreal Port Authority
  39. MSC (Canada)
  40. Nissan North America
  41. Nortera Foods
  42. Nouryon
  43. NOVA Chemicals
  44. Ocean Network Express (ONE)
  45. OOCL USA
  46. Owens Corning
  47. PepsiCo Canada
  48. Prince Rupert Port Authority
  49. Progress Rail
  50. Resolute Forest Products Canada
  51. Secure Energy
  52. Suncor
  53. Teck Coal
  54. Tenaris Global Services USA
  55. The Greenbrier Companies
  56. Toyota Canada
  57. Trinity Industries
  58. UPS
  59. Vancouver Fraser Port Authority
  60. Viterra
  61. Volkswagen Group Canada
  62. Vopak
  63. Wabtec
  64. Walmart Canada
  65. West Fraser Timber
  66. Weyerhaeuser
  67. Yang Ming
  68. ZIM Integrated Services

An independent third-party specializing in sustainability performs the evaluation to select customers, suppliers and supply chain partners, which are based on each applicant’s policies, targets and actions.

CN’s EcoConnexions programs engage employees, communities, customers, suppliers and supply chain partners to help us achieve our goals of reducing emissions, conserving resources, and protecting biodiversity. Through the EcoConnexions Partnership Program and From the Ground Up, our community tree planting program, CN has planted over 2.3 million trees since 2012. To learn more on how CN is building a more sustainable future, please visit www.cn.ca/en/delivering-responsibly.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN’s network connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through an 18,600-mile rail network. CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship. 

