Gabelli Funds and Columbia Business School to Host 5th Annual Healthcare Symposium

RYE, New York, UNITED STATES

RYE, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC will host the 5th Annual Healthcare Symposium with Columbia Business School at the Paley Center on Friday, November 17th, 2023. This half-day symposium will bring together leading healthcare executives and physicians to discuss current and future trends in the industry. Topics include the evolution of primary care practices, advances in regenerative medicine, and the future of Medicare Advantage.

Agenda  
8:15am Breakfast Welcoming 
   
8:45 Remarks
   
9:00 Panel 1: Reimagining Primary Care, Jeff Jonas
  Tim Cook, Vivek Garg, Emily Maxson
10:00 Break
   
10:10 Panel 2: Trends in Regenerative Medicine, Sara Wojda
  Stuart Hart, Sonya Herrick, Scott Rodeo, Nina Tandon
11:10 Break
   
11:20 Panel 3: The Future of Medicare Advantage, Daniel Barasa
  Emme Deland, Amy Mulderry, Jessica Son, Pat Wang
12:20 Closing Remarks


Paley Center, New York City, New York

Friday, November 17th, 2023

For general inquiries contact:

Miles McQuillen, AVP Private Wealth Management, MMcQuillen@gabelli.com, 914-921-5112

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:

Jeff Jonas

Portfolio Manager

(914) 921-5072