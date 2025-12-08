Gabelli Launches Keeley Dividend ETF (KDVD)

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC (“Gabelli”) today announced the launch of the Keeley Dividend ETF (“KDVD”) on the NYSE. KDVD is an actively managed ETF that seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in dividend-paying small- and mid-cap companies. The fund is managed by Chicago-based portfolio managers Thomas E. Browne, Jr., CFA and Brian P. Leonard, CFA, who have co-managed dividend strategies for over 16 years and recently joined Gabelli following the acquisition of Keeley Asset Management in May.

“We believe this is a particularly compelling moment for dividend investors,” said Leonard. “Valuations in SMID-cap equities remain more attractive than their large-cap peers, while dividend strategies have lagged in recent years, creating a favorable setup for active, research-driven stock selection.” KDVD is designed to invest across the full spectrum of dividend paying stocks (ranging from modest payers with high reinvestment opportunities to stable growers and higher yielding names), using Gabelli’s fundamental, bottom-up research framework.

To underscore its commitment to the strategy’s launch, Gabelli is waiving the ETF’s standard 0.90% management fee for the first year following inception, after which the fund will revert to its stated management fee schedule.

Contact

Charles LaRosa

Vice President

P: 914-921-8395

E: clarosa@gabelli.com



Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Important Disclosures

Shares of this ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the fund.

Buying or selling ETF shares may require additional fees such as brokerage commissions, which will reduce returns.

These additional risks may be even greater in bad or uncertain market conditions.

Dividend paying stocks do not assure a profit or guarantee against a loss. Companies may choose to stop paying dividends at their own discretion.

You should consider the ETF's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before you invest. The ETF's Prospectus is available from g.distributors, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member firm, and contains this and other information about the ETF, and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a Prospectus, please visit https://www.Gabelli.com/funds/etfs or call 800-GABELLI.

Distributed by g.distributors, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member firm.

One Corporate Center, Rye, NY 10580

