XWELL Opens New XpresSpa Location in Abu Dhabi International Airport

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) ("XWELL" or the "Company"), an authority in wellness solutions for people on the go, today announced the grand opening of its 34th wellness center in Abu Dhabi International Airport.



The Abu Dhabi XpresSpa marks the brand's 11th international location and adds a valuable extension to the growing UAE traveler base, highlighted by the approximately 52 million passengers that passed through Abu Dhabi International Airport and Dubai International Airport alone in the first six months of 2023.

Based in Terminal A, the new XpresSpa location will operate 24 hours per day and seven days per week, providing products and services that restore, rejuvenate and reinvigorate passengers during their stays and layovers. From massage to aesthetic services, the new Abu Dhabi airport location adds to the organization’s growing portfolio and further strengthens XWELL’s position as a global wellness provider.

“This is another proud moment for XWELL and XpresSpa as we near the end of a busy 2023,” said XWELL CEO Scott Milford. “By continuing to expand our presence internationally, especially in the UAE as it evolves into a major transportation hub, we’re demonstrating our commitment to meeting travelers where they are by establishing another vital and convenient place to recharge.”

The opening of XpresSpa in Abu Dhabi is the latest action in the brand’s ongoing transformation efforts, which includes its rebranding in October, the introduction of cutting-edge technology like the Clockwork MiniCURE and the fully autonomous massage chairs from HydroMassage and Human Touch®, and providing new stretch services. These moves all reflect XpresSpa’s dedication to improving the health and wellness of people on the go.

To learn more about the new XpresSpa location, please visit xpresspa.com.

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a leading global wellness holding company operating multiple brands: XpresSpa®, Treat™, Naples Wax Center®, XpresCheck® and HyperPointe™.

XpresSpa and its Treat brand are leading airport retailers of wellness services and related products, with 34 locations in 15 airports globally.

Naples Wax Center is a group of upscale skin care boutiques, with three locations currently operating.

XpresCheck is a provider of screening and diagnostic testing in partnership with the CDC and Concentric by Ginkgo, conducting bio-surveillance monitoring in its airport locations to identify new SARS-CoV2 variants of interest and concern as well as other pathogens entering the country from across the world.

HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship company serving the global healthcare industry.

