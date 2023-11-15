IBN Announces Latest Episode of The TechMediaWire Podcast featuring Don Currie, CEO of Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The TechMediaWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The TechMediaWire Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in the tech industry. The TechMediaWire Podcast’s latest episode features Don Currie, CEO of Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF), a clean technology company engaged in developing high-value, high-performance power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems.

To begin the interview, Currie provided an introduction to Hillcrest’s business model and operating markets.

“We're a power conversion company specializing in high-value, high-power applications such as our EV traction inverter. Power conversion devices are critical in nearly every electrical system. For example, an inverter is a power conversion device used to convert a battery’s direct current into the alternating current needed to drive an electric motor in an EV,” Currie explained.

The Hillcrest traction inverter, powered by the Company’s proprietary ZVS technology platform, has demonstrated substantial improvements in system-level efficiency, performance, and reliability for electric systems such as electric vehicles and stationary energy generation and storage systems. Based on these results, the Company anticipates the combined benefits of its ZVS technology could generate up to US$2,200 per vehicle in EV cost of materials savings, realized through a potential reduction in a vehicle’s battery pack and reducing or eliminating other components and materials in the EV.

“Our business model is to differentiate ourselves with a first-of-its-kind technology and to work with, at the beginning, [automotive] tier one suppliers and OEMs, and we've been doing that. The markets for our technology are multifaceted. It can be used in stationary applications, such as solar, wind and energy storage solutions, or mobility, such as EVs, and we intend to be in all these markets. There're many, many various areas to go in, and we don't just want to be one of the participants. We want to be able to have something leading edge or transformational.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Don Currie, CEO of Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF), to learn more about the groundbreaking projects in which Hillcrest is currently involved.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.techmediawire.com

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.HillcrestEnergy.tech

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

