HUMBL ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEW AFL LEAGUE WEBSITE

San Diego, California, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL) HUMBL announced today the launch of the new Arena Football League (AFL) website. The new AFL League website is “Powered by HUMBL,” and will offer a variety of ways to interact with the league, its athletes, teams, partners and fans throughout the season.



The new AFL League website features information about the league, its mission, teams, partners, staff, social media and more.

The AFL League website will also serve as a home for season ticket deposits, regular season and playoff tickets, as well as fan experiences, in addition to the AFL Mobile application.

The AFL Shop is also delivered by HUMBL Authentics and features hats, hoodies, t-shirts and more with the iconic AFL logo. Further team jersey and sideline collections will be offered as well through additional AFL merchandise partners.

“Technology is at the forefront of the AFL as a league, in connection with its athletes, teams and fans,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. “We are proud to serve as the Official Technology Platform of the AFL.”

The AFL is also hosting a live media event in NYC Times Square at the W Hotel, at approximately 3 PM EST, on November 16, 2023 to finalize the announcement of its 2024 schedule and teams.

The AFL x NYC launch event is “Powered by HUMBL” and will be streamed live at www.ArenaFootballUSA.com .

About the AFL

The Arena Football League (AFL) is back for 2024 with an exciting roster of athletes, teams and venues throughout North America. The AFL is a fan-focused league and has established partnerships with various apparel, gear, equipment, and technology partners, including: HUMBL, USA Football, Wilson, Xenith, Athletic Gaines, HUB Insurance and more.

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a technology platform with product lines including the HUMBL Wallet™, HUMBL Search Engine™, HUMBL Social™, HUMBL Tickets™, HUMBL Marketplace™ and HUMBL Authentics™. For more information, please visit: HUMBL.com .

HUMBL has performed digital integrations with athletes and teams from the AFL, NCAA, MLB, UFC, WNFC, NASCAR Xfinity, World Surfing, World Rugby and more.

Company Information

HUMBL, Inc.

Email: PR@HUMBL.com

Website: HUMBL.com

