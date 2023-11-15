Make An Impact Foundation Opens Third Playground in Mobile, Bringing New Play Space to Mount Vernon Municipal Park

MOBILE, Ala., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Make An Impact Foundation, the non-profit dedicated to promoting the education and well-being of underserved children nationwide, today announced the opening of a new playground at Mount Vernon Municipal Park in Mount Vernon, Alabama. The goal is to revitalize the park and provide local children with a safe place to play and socialize.



The play area features play equipment from Miracle Recreation, a pioneer in manufacturing thrilling playgrounds for nearly a century. Play activities include classic equipment such as climbers, ladders, and slides. It also includes Miracle’s Accelerator Bird Nest Swing, which has room for kids to pile in or take a spacious solo ride, and a Calypso Drum Panel that adds an element of sensory play to the playground.

“The desire to create a meaningful difference in the lives of children is at the heart of our work and we are ecstatic about opening our third playground for Mobile residents,” said Dale Gillmore, founder and board chairman of Make An Impact Foundation. “The playground at Mount Vernon Municipal Park reflects the ongoing commitment from FOX10, the United Way of Southwest Alabama, and the local sponsors to ensure area children have access to safe, exciting, and vibrant play spaces.”

Make An Impact Foundation partners with organizations to create places where all kids have equal opportunity and ability to play freely without barriers. To make this exciting new play space a reality, Make An Impact Foundation worked with FOX10 and the United Way of Southwest Alabama to bring together community partners committed to serving the local community. The play space at Mount Vernon Municipal Park is made possible through donations from partners including SSAB, AM/NS Calvert and the Town of Mount Vernon.

A public grand opening celebration is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. today at Mount Vernon Municipal Park, located at 1565 Boyles Ave., Mount Vernon. Refreshments will be served.

About Make An Impact Foundation:

The mission of Make An Impact Foundation (MAIF), a 501(c)(3), is to promote the education and well-being of children. MAIF identifies children in severe need (homeless, poverty, etc.) as well as those with learning needs, emotional needs, disabilities, or disease and creates opportunities to produce a change in their lives. Our vision at MAIF is to meet the needs of children by identifying worthwhile projects, empowering project champions, and finding donor partners to help meet each need. For more information about MAIF visit our website, www.MakeAnImpactNow.org.

About Miracle® Recreation

Founded nearly a century ago, Miracle Recreation inspires communities to develop kids with the character to lead tomorrow through its high-quality playgrounds. A division of PlayPower®, Inc., Miracle Recreation, pioneers the world of thrilling commercial outdoor play equipment with the belief that a lifetime of self-discovery, independence, and leadership begins on a playground. That’s where children take perceived risks, which challenge and transform them, opening their minds to new perspectives. To learn more, visit Miracle-Recreation.com.

About FOX10 Playground Project:

Playgrounds are more than a place to play. They help build a child’s self-esteem, teach them how to work with others, enhance their critical thinking skills and help their bodies stay healthy. Playgrounds are a great place for families and neighbors to create memories together. Let’s put our commitment to the community to work and build a playground together! FOX10 is teaming up with Miracle , United Way of Southwest Alabama , and Make An Impact to build a brand new playground for Mobile area families. You can follow the FOX10 Playground Project to completion on-air, online and on social media.

About United Way of Southwest Alabama

The United Way of Southwest Alabama (UWSWA) serves Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile, and Washington Counties. Created in 1926 as a Community Chest, UWSWA’s mission is to improve the quality of life in the community. The vision of UWSWA is to strengthen communities by focusing on uniting and mobilizing resources in support of the building blocks for a better life: Education, Financial Stability, Health, and Essentials. UWSWA has raised and invested more than $240 million into our community to help strengthen the capacity of positive community progress. Many of these issues that affect our community are addressed by the funded programs and initiatives that help more than 200,000 local people each year. For more information, visit www.uwswa.org.

