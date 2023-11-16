Prosafe SE: Extraordinary General Meeting held

Pursuant to the Notice of 26 October 2023, an Extraordinary General Meeting of Prosafe SE was held today, 16 November 2023.



The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve all matters as proposed in the Notice, including the private placement announced on 25 October 2023. The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting are attached and can be downloaded from http://www.newsweb.no and https://www.prosafe.com



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com



16 November 2023

Prosafe SE



For further information, please contact:



Glen Ole Rødland, Chair of Prosafe SE

Phone: +47 907 41 662



Terje Askvig, CEO

Phone: +47 952 03 886



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

