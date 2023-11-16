Xtract One Technologies Partners with NWSL’s Kansas City Current to Secure Entrances at New and Historic CPKC Stadium

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced its SmartGateway System has been selected to protect the new 11,500-capacity CPKC Stadium , as a result of the Company’s partnership with Kansas City Current (“KC Current”) of the National Women’s Soccer League (“NWSL”).



CPKC Stadium is being built by construction partners, J.E. Dunn and women-owned Monarch Build, as well as the female-led team at Henderson Engineers, and is expected to open at the start of the 2024 NWSL season. Once construction is complete, CPKC Stadium will make history as the world’s first and only purpose-built stadium for a women’s professional sports team. This collaboration between Xtract One and KC Current signifies a significant milestone by delivering streamlined, efficient, and modern security measures, enhancing venue safety, minimizing wait times, and fostering enhanced patron experience at a first-of-its-kind venue.

Xtract One’s SmartGateway system replaces intimidating, traditional metal detectors and delivers fast, reliable, and seamless patron screening. This solution unobtrusively scans patrons for guns, knives, and other prohibited items as they enter the venue, using AI-powered sensors to detect threats without invading patrons’ sense of privacy and comfort. The system was designed for large, ticketed venues to enable high throughput. With Xtract One, KC Current and CPKC Stadium will be able to deliver optimal fan experiences through eliminating long entry lines and allowing fans to quickly, and safely, enter the venue and enjoy the game.

“KC Current is all about elevating the community and inspiring bold ambition. We're constantly pushing to raise the bar for our players, our fans, and our community,” said Kansas City Current Vice President of Facility Development, Scott Jenkins. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Xtract One to set new standards in fan safety and enjoyment, elevating our game day experience to new heights in a new stadium.”

With this partnership, Xtract One will work closely with KC Current and CPKC Stadium to deploy cutting-edge security and weapon detection technology solutions tailored to the team's needs and dynamic, community-centric venue environment. Xtract One’s ability to bolster security measures while ensuring an optimized entry process for fans aligns with KC Current’s mission of prioritizing safety without compromising the community’s experience, in their quest to becoming the best women’s football club in the world.

“We're proud to lead the way in stadium security for KC Current as they usher in this new era of community experience at CPKC Stadium,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “It’s important to us that we take care of ensuring fans’ safety, while allowing players and coaching staff to focus on what they do best: delivering unforgettable soccer matches. Our goal is to make the CPKC Stadium experience enjoyable, secure, and memorable for all those who step through its gates.”

To learn more, visit www.xtractone.com .

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based software allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, and receive valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About Kansas City Current

Founded in December 2020, the Kansas City Current is led by the ownership group of Angie Long, Chris Long, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes. The team competes in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). The Kansas City Current announced plans for the first stadium purpose-built for a professional women’s soccer team with expected completion in 2024. To receive periodic updates on CPKC Stadium at Berkley Riverfront Park, visit here to sign-up for more information or to stay connected.

About CPKC Stadium

CPKC Stadium is the first soccer stadium purpose-built for a professional women’s soccer team. As part of a 50-year lease agreement with Port KC, the stadium will be built on a 7.08-acre site on the east end of Berkley Riverfront Park in downtown Kansas City, Mo. in partnership with primary design and construction partners Generator Studio, JE Dunn and Monarch Build. The downtown stadium will seat 11,500 fans, with no seat being more than 100 feet from the field. To learn more about 2024 season ticket memberships, visit www.CPKCStadium.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s limited operating history and lack of historical profits; risks related to the Company’s business and financial position; fluctuations in the market price of the Common Shares; that the Company may not be able to accurately predict its rate of growth and profitability; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company, economic conditions, and global markets; reliance on management; the Company’s future requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with research and development institutions, clients and suppliers. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

