vLex Awarded 2023 “Overall Legal Analytics Solution Of The Year” By LegalTech Breakthrough

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that global legal intelligence company vLex , has been selected as “Overall Legal Analytics Solution Of The Year” for their Docket Alarm solution in the 4th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program.



Docket Alarm by vLex is a powerful research platform that contains over 765 million US court dockets and documents. The platform specializes in building customized litigation analytics such as average time to trial, motion success rate, motion pendency rates, and the likelihood of winning given a particular judge, law firm, or party.

Virtually any event on a docket sheet can be analyzed, measured, and graphed, in any court. Docket Alarm offers access to information from US dockets with real-time alerts of new case filings, full text searching with natural language and boolean connectors, and extensive coverage across federal courts, ITC, PTAB, TTAB, SCOTUS, trademarks, the Orange Book, and select state courts. Docket Alarm organizes all PTAB cases, making them full-text searchable, and continually refining its prebuilt, custom, and predictive analytical tools.

Key features of Docket Alarms’s Analytics Workbench include the ability to build detailed judicial profiles on every judge in the PTAB, as well as generate reports on parties, firms, and technology areas. In addition, Docket Alarm can provide the case status of any party or firm to see who settles the most, and at what stage of a PTAB proceeding they settle. Law firms, parties, and judges can also be ranked on a number of criteria, and filtered by tech area and other facets.

Advanced filters ensure users can easily find opinions, exhibits, or briefs, and filter results by judge, party, firm, outcome, or keyword. The recently released State Analytics tool offers navigation of local and cross-state motions for comparative research, alongside actionable litigation knowledge. In addition, a Batch AI Analyzer allows practitioners to harness generative AI to summarize a collection of documents.

“Docket Alarm was developed to help practitioners make better client pitches and data-driven decisions that can impact the success of a case. Thank you to LegalTech Breakthrough for recognizing the value of a platform that comes with everything attorneys need to reduce errors and improve work product quality,” said vLex CEO Lluís Faus. “Our solutions are constantly evolving to meet the needs of legal professionals. With a number of new and exciting updates on the horizon, we’ll continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible, offering solutions that further aid and support the legal sector.”



The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“Docket Alarm works to enhance public access to the law, while also helping the world’s top law firms gain a greater understanding with its analytics. This incredible resource deserves our ‘Overall Legal Analytics Solution of the Year’ award,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. “With new legal developments occurring daily, the law is more than just published judicial opinions, and now legal professionals never have to manually check the court docket again. Docket Alarm is an invaluable tool for finding the most up to date information needed to give practitioners an upper hand and serve their clients.”

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About vLex

vLex is a global legal intelligence platform that provides legal professionals with access to the most extensive collection of legal and regulatory information worldwide, all on one award-winning and unique platform. After its April 2023 merger with Fastcase, vLex now includes the Fastcase, Docket Alarm and NextChapter brands. Trusted by more than two million lawyers, researchers, government departments, and law schools worldwide, vLex offers comprehensive and intuitive access to the law in more than 200 jurisdictions through an intelligent, AI-powered legal research platform.

Recognized by the Legaltech Breakthrough Awards as the Overall Legal Research Solution Provider of the Year 2022, vLex is a leader in legal AI and global intelligence. The recent merger with Fastcase has furthered vLex’s commitment to developing AI-driven solutions for the world's legal industry, and delivering the world's largest global law library of over one billion legal documents on a single platform, to enable legal professionals to work smarter and find relevant insights faster. For more information about vLex, visit www.vlex.com .

