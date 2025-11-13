Legal Technology Innovators Honored in 6th Annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced the winners of the 6th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program, celebrating innovation and excellence in legal technology.

The global legal technology sector is projected to grow to USD 63.59 billion by 2032 and is rapidly transforming one of the world’s most complex and vital industries. Innovations in the space are improving efficiency and profitability, while driving better legal outcomes and transparency, and enhancing client service across firms, legal departments and the broader justice system. From future-forward case management systems, transformative legal analytics tools and compliance technologies, to advanced research tools and beyond, the future of legal services is being reshaped in real time.

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to highlight and recognize the world’s most innovative companies shaping the future of legal technology. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over a dozen countries worldwide, reflecting the global momentum and breakthrough innovation fueling the LegalTech industry today.

“Over the past year, the legal technology landscape has continued to advance at an impressive pace – from AI-driven research and document automation to modern e-discovery, compliance platforms, and secure cloud-based workflows,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough. “The 2025 winners are leading this shift, setting new expectations for how legal services are delivered and managed. We are proud to honor these innovators, whose achievements are paving the way for a more modern, efficient and accessible legal ecosystem.”

The 2025 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards featured winners include:

Leadership

LegalTech CEO of the Year: Mark Dorman, Elite

Overall LegalTech Company of the Year: NetDocuments

Overall LegalTech Solution of the Year: Depositions by Filevine

Case Management

Case Management Innovation of the Year: Clarra

Overall Case Management Company of the Year: ClaimDeck

Client Relations

Overall Video Conferencing Solution of the Year: eLitigate®ZE, Esquire Deposition Solutions

Overall Client Relationship Management Platform of the Year: Case Status

Data and Analytics

Overall Legal Analytics Innovation of the Year: LawVu

Overall Legal Analytics Solution of the Year: Casepoint

Overall LegalTech Data Solution of the Year: DART, UniCourt

Overall LegalTech Data Solution Provider of the Year: Lex Machina®, LexisNexis®

Documentation

Document Capture Solution of the Year: Ontellus

Document Intelligence Solution of the Year: Supio

Legal Document Automation Solution of the Year: eimmigration by Cerenade

Document Review Solution of the Year: Progress ShareFile

Knowledge Management Platform of the Year: Vable

Proposal Management Software of the Year: QorusDocs

Legal Operations

LegalOps Solution of the Year: VISDOM, CobbleStone Software

LegalOps Platform of the Year: eCourtDate

LegalOps Solution Provider of the Year: Checkbox

Law Firm Management

Law Firm Management Innovation of the Year: FirmInsights

IP Management

Patent Management Software of the Year: Crane Patents

IP Management Solution Provider of the Year: Hanzo

Bots and AI Legal Assistants

Chatbot Innovation of the Year: Instant Case Evaluator, SimplyConvert

AI Legal Assistant innovation of the Year: ARAG UK

AI Legal Assistant Solution of the Year: Lito, Litera

Practice Management

Cloud-based Practice Management Platform of the Year: CARET Legal

Overall Practice Management Solution of the Year: LEAP Legal Software

Overall Practice Management Solution Provider of the Year: Litify

Practice Management Innovation of the Year: AllRize

Legal Research

Overall Legal Research Solution of the Year: StrongSuit

Spend Management

Legal Spend Management Innovation of the Year: Equimatter, 3Rive Technologies

Overall Legal Spend Management Solution of the Year: Mitratech

Overall Legal Spend Management Solution Provider of the Year: LexisNexis CounselLink+™

Contract Management

Best use of AI in Contract Management: ContractPodAi

Contract Life Cycle Management Platform of the Year: Agiloft

Contract Management Company of the Year: LinkSquares

Contract Management Innovation of the Year: LegalOn Technologies

Contract Management Platform of the Year: Ironclad

Contract Management Solution of the Year: SimpleDocs

Contract Management Solution Provider of the Year: Contractify

eDiscovery

Best use of AI for eDiscovery: TCDI

Overall eDiscovery Platform of the Year: Array

Overall eDiscovery Solution of the Year: CoreFlex™, HaystackID

Overall eDiscovery Solution Provider of the Year: Page One

Marketplaces

Virtual Law Firm of the Year: Potomac Law Group

RegTech

Legal Compliance Solution of the Year: Clearbrief

Regulatory Compliance Innovation of the Year: Disclosure Facts

Artificial Intelligence

LegalTech AI Company of the Year: Steno

LegalTech AI Solution of the Year: ImmiOne

LegalTech Predictive AI Solution of the Year: RiskMark, Clarivate

LegalTech Generative AI Solution of the Year: NeosAI, Assembly Software

