Legal Technology Innovators Honored in 6th Annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced the winners of the 6th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program, celebrating innovation and excellence in legal technology.
The global legal technology sector is projected to grow to USD 63.59 billion by 2032 and is rapidly transforming one of the world’s most complex and vital industries. Innovations in the space are improving efficiency and profitability, while driving better legal outcomes and transparency, and enhancing client service across firms, legal departments and the broader justice system. From future-forward case management systems, transformative legal analytics tools and compliance technologies, to advanced research tools and beyond, the future of legal services is being reshaped in real time.
The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to highlight and recognize the world’s most innovative companies shaping the future of legal technology. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over a dozen countries worldwide, reflecting the global momentum and breakthrough innovation fueling the LegalTech industry today.
“Over the past year, the legal technology landscape has continued to advance at an impressive pace – from AI-driven research and document automation to modern e-discovery, compliance platforms, and secure cloud-based workflows,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough. “The 2025 winners are leading this shift, setting new expectations for how legal services are delivered and managed. We are proud to honor these innovators, whose achievements are paving the way for a more modern, efficient and accessible legal ecosystem.”
The 2025 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards featured winners include:
Leadership
LegalTech CEO of the Year: Mark Dorman, Elite
Overall LegalTech Company of the Year: NetDocuments
Overall LegalTech Solution of the Year: Depositions by Filevine
Case Management
Case Management Innovation of the Year: Clarra
Overall Case Management Company of the Year: ClaimDeck
Client Relations
Overall Video Conferencing Solution of the Year: eLitigate®ZE, Esquire Deposition Solutions
Overall Client Relationship Management Platform of the Year: Case Status
Data and Analytics
Overall Legal Analytics Innovation of the Year: LawVu
Overall Legal Analytics Solution of the Year: Casepoint
Overall LegalTech Data Solution of the Year: DART, UniCourt
Overall LegalTech Data Solution Provider of the Year: Lex Machina®, LexisNexis®
Documentation
Document Capture Solution of the Year: Ontellus
Document Intelligence Solution of the Year: Supio
Legal Document Automation Solution of the Year: eimmigration by Cerenade
Document Review Solution of the Year: Progress ShareFile
Knowledge Management Platform of the Year: Vable
Proposal Management Software of the Year: QorusDocs
Legal Operations
LegalOps Solution of the Year: VISDOM, CobbleStone Software
LegalOps Platform of the Year: eCourtDate
LegalOps Solution Provider of the Year: Checkbox
Law Firm Management
Law Firm Management Innovation of the Year: FirmInsights
IP Management
Patent Management Software of the Year: Crane Patents
IP Management Solution Provider of the Year: Hanzo
Bots and AI Legal Assistants
Chatbot Innovation of the Year: Instant Case Evaluator, SimplyConvert
AI Legal Assistant innovation of the Year: ARAG UK
AI Legal Assistant Solution of the Year: Lito, Litera
Practice Management
Cloud-based Practice Management Platform of the Year: CARET Legal
Overall Practice Management Solution of the Year: LEAP Legal Software
Overall Practice Management Solution Provider of the Year: Litify
Practice Management Innovation of the Year: AllRize
Legal Research
Overall Legal Research Solution of the Year: StrongSuit
Spend Management
Legal Spend Management Innovation of the Year: Equimatter, 3Rive Technologies
Overall Legal Spend Management Solution of the Year: Mitratech
Overall Legal Spend Management Solution Provider of the Year: LexisNexis CounselLink+™
Contract Management
Best use of AI in Contract Management: ContractPodAi
Contract Life Cycle Management Platform of the Year: Agiloft
Contract Management Company of the Year: LinkSquares
Contract Management Innovation of the Year: LegalOn Technologies
Contract Management Platform of the Year: Ironclad
Contract Management Solution of the Year: SimpleDocs
Contract Management Solution Provider of the Year: Contractify
eDiscovery
Best use of AI for eDiscovery: TCDI
Overall eDiscovery Platform of the Year: Array
Overall eDiscovery Solution of the Year: CoreFlex™, HaystackID
Overall eDiscovery Solution Provider of the Year: Page One
Marketplaces
Virtual Law Firm of the Year: Potomac Law Group
RegTech
Legal Compliance Solution of the Year: Clearbrief
Regulatory Compliance Innovation of the Year: Disclosure Facts
Artificial Intelligence
LegalTech AI Company of the Year: Steno
LegalTech AI Solution of the Year: ImmiOne
LegalTech Predictive AI Solution of the Year: RiskMark, Clarivate
LegalTech Generative AI Solution of the Year: NeosAI, Assembly Software
About LegalTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com
Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Media Contact:
Bryan Vaughn
LegalTech Breakthrough Awards
949.529.4120
Bryan@LegalTechbreakthrough.com