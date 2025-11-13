Hanzo named “IP Management Solution Provider of the Year” By LegalTech Breakthrough

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products, and services around the globe, today announced that Hanzo, the leading innovator in AI-powered legal data management, has been awarded “IP Management Solution Provider of the Year” in the 6th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program.

In an era where intellectual property increasingly lives in digital form, Hanzo helps organizations preserve, analyze, and defend their IP with the same rigor once reserved for traditional assets. From web content and social media to complex collaboration SaaS tools, Hanzo empowers legal and compliance teams to build an irrefutable system of record for the digital experiences and data that define brand value, product innovation, and regulatory readiness.

At the heart of this approach is Hanzo Chronicle, which enables organizations to capture and preserve dynamic, interactive content across websites, social platforms, and cloud-based collaboration systems. This technology ensures that every claim, disclosure, and digital interaction can be verified, reproduced, and defended with full legal defensibility and contextual accuracy.

“Today, a company’s most valuable IP doesn’t sit in a vault. It lives across the digital tools teams use every day,” said Sarai Schubert, CEO of Hanzo. “We built Hanzo Chronicle to help legal and compliance teams protect that value by preserving digital experiences in their true, dynamic and interactive form. Being recognized as ‘IP Management Solution Provider of the Year’ is an honor and a validation of our mission to make IP defensibility in the digital world not just possible but practical. We will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in data preservation, AI analysis and compliance intelligence.”

“Hanzo Chronicle is redefining IP governance, giving legal and compliance teams a smarter and more reliable way to preserve and manage digital IP,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough. “By capturing live digital content with unmatched fidelity and legal defensibility, Hanzo has set a new standard for digital evidence that eliminates uncertainty and empowers organizations to protect their brands with confidence.”

The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards celebrate excellence across the global legal technology ecosystem, including AI-driven research, document automation, compliance, data management, and digital preservation. The program spotlights companies that drive efficiency, transparency, and accountability across the modern legal landscape.

About LegalTech Breakthrough



Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Hanzo

Hanzo is a pioneer in providing AI-driven, cutting-edge legal and compliance technology solutions. The company’s platform empowers In-House teams to efficiently manage and analyze complex data sources, including web content, social media, and collaboration platforms. Hanzo’s solutions are trusted by Fortune 500 companies around the globe. For more information, visit www.hanzo.co .

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn

LegalTech Breakthrough Awards

949.529.4120

Bryan@LegalTechbreakthrough.com