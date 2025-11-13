Mitratech AI-Powered Bill Review Receives “Overall Legal Spend Management Solution of the Year” In 2025 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that Mitratech , a global provider of compliance and automation solutions for legal, risk, and HR professionals, has received “Overall Legal Spend Management Solution of the Year” in the 6th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Mitratech’s bill review solution offers spend management and analytics software that leverages both AI invoice review technology and subject-matter experts to deliver more reliable, accurate, and actionable legal spend insights, with billions in legal spend processed through its platform to date. This hybrid model of pairing advanced AI automation with seasoned billing experts is trusted by some of the world’s leading corporate legal teams to deliver both speed and precision, ensuring every invoice and line item is reviewed fairly, quickly, and in full detail.

By rigorously enforcing billing guidelines, Mitratech also uncovers non-compliant charges while improving adherence to outside counsel policies. Objective, consistent invoice review reduces disputes and friction with firms. Meanwhile, Mitratech clients gain access to industry benchmarks, rate comparisons, and proven best practices, leveraging insights that guide vendor selection, negotiations, and staffing models to optimize spend strategy.

Unlike standalone tools, this award-winning bill review solution is part of Mitratech’s connected, AI-powered legal ecosystem. Complementary offerings include law firm sourcing and panel management, in-house automation for cost savings, e-billing and matter management, AI-powered spend analysis with ARIES™ — including non-LEDES AI invoice ingestion — and a matter and spend AI Agent in TeamConnect that instantly surfaces insights and answers spend questions in natural language.

“This recognition affirms what our customers tell us every day — that AI is transformative and Mitratech is leading the way,” said Chris Iconos, General Manager of Legal Technology at Mitratech. “Our managed bill review solution fuses the precision of AI with the discernment of human expertise to help legal leaders create a 360° shield of efficiency, insight, and control. Thank you to LegalTech Breakthrough for this recognition; it reflects and reinforces our commitment to delivering AI innovation that helps every client achieve lasting value.”

The legal technology sector is transforming one of the world’s most complex and vital industries. From AI-powered research and document automation to digital case management, e-discovery, compliance, and secure cloud-based solutions, LegalTech innovations are driving greater efficiency, transparency, and

accessibility across firms, legal departments, and the broader justice system.

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to highlight and recognize the world’s most innovative companies and solutions shaping the future of legal technology. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over a dozen countries worldwide, reflecting the global momentum and breakthrough innovation fueling the LegalTech industry today.

“Mitratech is redefining what legal departments can expect from spend management, including precision, transparency, and lasting value. Time-consuming, manual bill review bogs down legal teams and is prone to human error. Billing discrepancies and compliance guidelines complicate the process as legal firms struggle to control costs, maintain transparency, and allocate financial spend” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough. “By uniting AI, human expertise, compliance, benchmarking, and ecosystem connectivity, Mitratech’s bill review solution empowers legal departments to optimize spend, strengthen law firm partnerships, and deliver business impact at scale. We’re so pleased to recognize Mitratech with the award for ‘Overall Legal Spend Management Solution of the Year!’”

