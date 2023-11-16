HYCU® Delivers Complete Data Protection for Cloud-native Applications from Build to Runtime Running on AWS

Boston, Massachusetts, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., the fastest growing data protection as a service company, today unveiled major updates to its HYCU R-Cloud data protection platform offering customers additional protection for their Amazon Web Services (AWS) applications across their data lifecycle, from build to runtime. AWS provides powerful, industry-leading capabilities and tools to securely protect customer data and who has access to it. The latest updates from HYCU, builds on this by providing customers with enhanced enterprise data backup and recovery functionality to ensure application data running on AWS services is protected across the application and supporting microservices development lifecycle.

More enterprises than ever before have rapidly adopted the use of modern applications running on AWS. These modern applications achieve the scale and flexibility required for mission-critical infrastructure by leveraging dozens of independent AWS services. A recent report found that on average organizations are running 184 microservices, with 60% of respondents running 50 or more (Vanson Bourne, 2019). Many of these services hold critical data, configurations, and settings that need to be protected and recovered consistently in case of an unexpected disruption. This changes the way customers backup and restore these modern applications and their underlying services.

Organizations developing and delivering cloud-native applications typically focus on production environments but miss the risk of not protecting their development and deployment infrastructure. Companies must re-think and protect the services across the entire application development lifecycle. HYCU is the only solution that enables protection of all critical applications and services from build to runtime. This means protecting applications used to design, develop, and build on AWS like Atlassian Jira Software, services used to secure critical services like AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM), and deployment services used to take applications to production like AWS CloudFormation and AWS Lambda. HYCU helps to make every application and service protected and recoverable from the build phase to runtime.

“With customers data estates getting more complex and there’s a continued need to protect modern applications, we need to redefine the approach to data protection and the ways in which we backup and restore these applications. Mission critical data is not just in the production environment, it is also in the development and build environment. Customers need a way to protect every application at every stage of its lifecycle,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “Our newest updates for customers demonstrate our commitment to build on the powerful and secure AWS services to keep all the components of the modern application ecosystem available and most importantly recoverable no matter what the disruption may be, simple human error or malicious actor. We focus on not just the data, but also the settings, configurations, and functions that are critical to build, deploy and run modern applications on AWS as well as those Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) services supporting AWS applications. Our focus is to give organizations the power to restore and recover critical data and configurations for any service – in one click.”

With today’s announcement, the HYCU R-Cloud Platform now expands its offering to deliver a fully managed backup and recovery service that delivers granular, item-level restore and cross-regional recovery for:

Core Compute and Storage Services including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Elastic Block Storage (Amazon EBS), Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), and AWS Lambda

Database services including Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), Amazon DynamoDB, and Amazon Aurora

Core Platform Services including AWS IAM, AWS CloudFormation, AWS Key Management Service (AWS KMS), as well as,

Dozens of supporting SaaS applications that are critical parts of build and release of applications in AWS like Asana, Atlassian Jira, Jira Work Management, and Trello.

Key capabilities from the latest updates follow:

Granular, Item-level Restore for AWS services : Teams can rapidly restore granular items directly to production without scripts, all in one click.

: Teams can rapidly restore granular items directly to production without scripts, all in one click. 24/7 Backup Automation and Assurance: Teams can automate all backup operations for all critical services that make up an application. Notifications, reporting, logging, and role-based access control are built-in. No more scripts or manual configuration is necessary.

Teams can automate all backup operations for all critical services that make up an application. Notifications, reporting, logging, and role-based access control are built-in. No more scripts or manual configuration is necessary. Automatically Store All AWS and SaaS Backups in Amazon S3: Teams can leverage their AWS storage at one central offsite location for data and configuration in all cloud services and SaaS applications being protected with HYCU.

Teams can leverage their AWS storage at one central offsite location for data and configuration in all cloud services and SaaS applications being protected with HYCU. Protect, Manage, and Restore from One Unified View: Protect AWS infrastructure, services, and SaaS applications along with an additional forty leading supported SaaS, DBaaS and PaaS solutions such as Atlassian Cloud, Okta, Asana, Salesforce, Notion, etc.

Prashant Parekh, long-standing HYCU partner and founder and CEO at KloudData, noted, "We share similar values to the team at HYCU. Our collaboration with HYCU has always been rooted in trust and the belief that enterprise-class backup and recovery building on already powerful AWS data resilience and security helps ensure a complete and effective way to handle data protection for our mission-critical AWS services. Their latest update to R-Cloud is a testament to their relentless pursuit of excellence. As we continue to embrace modern application development and the power of AWS services, having HYCU with us on that journey ensures we remain secure, agile, and future-proof as we modernize our environment. "

"We have been tracking HYCU for several years now, and their progression to provide the most complete data protection for applications running on AWS has been impressive," said Jerome Wendt, CEO and Principal Data Protection Analyst, DCIG, LLC. "At a point in time where customers are looking for solutions to protect and recover data that is not served by other third-party enterprise backup and recovery vendors, it is important that no application or service go unprotected. HYCU is taking significant steps forward to make sure this happens and is helping them as the fastest growing data protection as a service company."

For more information on the latest enhancements to HYCU for AWS, visit www.hycu.com/protege/aws or meet us at AWS re:Invent 2023, Las Vegas, (Booth #1269). Also, join HYCU at DevOps & Darts on Nov. 29th at Flight Club in the Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm. Sign up to register at HYCU GitLab Event to network and learn more about how HYCU is helping developers innovate for AWS data protection.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native and SaaS environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. As an award-winning and recognized visionary in the industry, HYCU solutions eliminate complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make the world safer. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data protection, anywhere, everywhere. HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.