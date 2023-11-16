Carahsoft Named GitLab 2023 Public Sector Distributor of the Year

RESTON, Va., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it was named the 2023 Public Sector Distributor of the Year at GitLab’s Partner Summit. The award recognizes Carahsoft's collaboration through dedicated resources and integrated alignment with the GitLab team, which enables Carahsoft and the reseller community to help accelerate the Public Sector's ability to achieve digital transformation initiatives and mission success.



As a GitLab distribution partner since 2019, Carahsoft has worked together with its reseller partners to promote the adoption of GitLab’s DevSecOps platform in the Public Sector. This past year, Carahsoft and GitLab hosted the GitLab Government User Group, which facilitates monthly user group meetings to create a community for Public Sector GitLab users and supply resources and tools to help users fully maximize the GitLab DevSecOps platform.

Carahsoft's marketing team conducted numerous networking opportunities for users to connect with other DevSecOps professionals through virtual and in-person events and trainings. Carahsoft also featured GitLab as a sponsor of its DevSecOps Vertical event which included panels featuring Government and industry thought leaders discussing cloud security and compliance, continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) and application development, as well as technology demos to connect customers with the solutions to achieve their missions.

“Carahsoft’s collaboration through dedicated resources and integrated alignment with the GitLab team has been instrumental to helping accelerate the Public Sector's ability to execute digital transformation initiatives and mission success,” said Patty Cheung, VP of Global Alliances and Channels at GitLab. “Congratulations on the award and we look forward to continuing the collaboration.”

“We are honored to receive the GitLab Public Sector Distribution Partner of the Year award for 2023,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President of Open Source Solutions at Carahsoft. “GitLab is a valued part of our partner ecosystem, and we are proud of our team’s efforts and accomplishments. We are excited to see what else can be achieved for our joint customers through further collaboration with GitLab and our extensive reseller partner ecosystem.”

Carahsoft leveraged its Distributor Seller of Record (DSOR) Program which was noted as a contributor to GitLab’s channel success. Carahsoft’s DSOR program enables partners to expand their business growth through the AWS Marketplace by providing Marketplace as a Service. This includes managing product listings, CPPO authorization, channel partner training and more in AWS Marketplace.

Carahsoft provides Federal, State and Local Government agencies as well as Education and Healthcare organizations with enterprise open source IT solutions to modernize their approach to IT. Learn more about Carahsoft’s Open Source Solutions here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Open Source, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

