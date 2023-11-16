Dragon Gate Investment Partners Wins the Venture Capital Award at the 2023 Go Global Awards

New York, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragon Gate Investment Partners was announced as the winner of the Venture Capital Award by the International Trade Council on November 9th, 2023, at the Go Global Awards Ceremony hosted in Providence, Rhode Island.



The Go Global Awards program is an annual conference that showcases and celebrates companies and government leaders driving the economy forward through innovations, technologies, and strategies. The 2023 Go Global Awards were hosted by the International Trade Council and Rhode Island Commerce Corporation, attracting around 50 agencies and 400 companies from 38 countries.

The Go Global Awards are distinguished for upholding the highest standards of integrity and transparency during the judging process. The panel of judges comprises industry experts, government officials, and past winners, all of whom bring diverse perspectives and experiences to the evaluation process. The judging criteria for businesses entering the 2023 awards span key areas such as market opportunity, innovation, reach, leadership, strategic partnerships, customer satisfaction, growth, sustainability, and overall impact, reflecting a comprehensive assessment that values and acknowledges businesses' multifaceted contributions on a global scale.

Interstellar Communication Holdings, Inc., a company invested in by Dragon Gate Investment Partners, received the Telecommunications Award at the Go Global Awards Ceremony. Interstellar Communication Holdings focuses on providing an affordable personal satellite service named icMercury for stargazers, utilizing PocketQube satellite technology and a customized user platform. With this service, users can access their personal satellite and unlock the potential of the universe.

“It’s a great honor to be back on the esteemed stage of the Go Global Awards, showcasing the icMercury project alongside our partners from Finland and Türkiye. Our initial connection at last year’s Go Global Awards in Talin has flourished, and I extend sincere appreciation to the International Trade Council for providing this excellent platform that nurtures collaboration and innovation," said Lijie Zhu, Managing Director of Dragon Gate Investment Partners. "In the ever-advancing space industry, we aspire to make knowledge about the universe accessible to everyone through icMercury services, transcending beyond the stars to provide enduring value. I warmly invite you to join us on this remarkable journey.”

About International Trade Council

The International Trade Council (‘ITC’) is an internationally-renowned, non-profit organization, apex chamber of commerce, providing services to government trade agencies, chambers of commerce, export councils, business associations, and corporations.

The ITC provides support for organizations across a range of sectors and sizes through market research, mediation, new market opening services, peer-to-peer mentoring programs, ongoing education programs, trade missions and the Council’s trade and innovation forums.

The International Trade Council also works closely with policy-makers to sponsor the creation of additional networks, forums and alliances which provide focus for collaborative work and new growth opportunities for fair international trade.

About the Go Global Awards

Originally launched in 1989, The International Trade Council's Go Global Awards celebrate organizations that drive the global economy through their innovations, technologies, and strategies. The Go Global Awards follow a rigorous three-tiered review/selection process. Candidates begin the application process with a pre-screening / ranking phase. The top 20% of nominations across all categories are then cross-reviewed to ensure consistency. Finalists are then selected and move forward to the live judging event, where they present before independent members of the Go Global Awards Committee. The Awards Committee then cross-reviews the finalist presentations and the final decisions are announced at the Go Global Awards Day.

The Awards bring together hundreds of senior executives from some of the world's most innovative manufacturers, exporters, technology firms, international service providers, venture capital firms and financial institutions.

About Dragon Gate Investment Partners

Headquartered in New York City’s midtown Manhattan, Dragon Gate Investment Partners is a investment firm with a focus on space related technology and art that can transform our world and shape the future. Our team has well-earned reputation of excellence in providing sensible and cost-effective business solutions for a wide breadth of clientele, including public companies, financial institutions, and high-net-worth individuals.

CONTACT:

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Email: info@dgipl.com

Tel: +1-646-801-2803

Website: http://www.dgipl.com

LIST OF AWARD WINNERS OF THE “GO GLOBAL AWARDS” 2023

Industry Award Winners:

Advanced Manufacturing - UNISIL / US Silicon Trading

CleanTech - Sunnking

EnergyTech - Panasol USA LLC

Construction - DORCE Prefabricated Building & Construction Industry Trade Inc.

Construction Materials - Corkbrick Europe

Engineering - Suret

Engineering Supplies - Oswal Cables

Real Estate Company of the Year - Arabian Gulf Investments

Business Finance - SME Credit Pro Inc.

Business Incubation - gener8tor

FinTech - Pebuu Africa

Trade Finance - Jigsaw Capital

Venture Capital - Dragon Gate Investment Partners

Agricultural Consultancy - Trade Care Africa

Agricultural Products - Better Globe Forestry Ltd

AgTech - Enko Chem, Inc.

Beverages - FDTH Imports, LLC

Food Innovation - Organic Bas de Colombia

Food Manufacturing - Amel International Services Limited

Creative Industries - 24 Media Films Pvt. Ltd.

eCommerce - Delloop

Fair Trade - Fair Trade & Tourism Lebanon

Fashion - Time-Tell Nigeria Ltd

Retail - KPS Pets OU

Safety Equipment - Apollo Safety Inc.

EdTech - Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority

Education Services - Zoni

Security Products - CLIXAR LLC

Artificial Intelligence - iERP

Digital Transformation - Nortal

Digitalization - Finema Co., Ltd.

Information Technology (Hardware) - Lightspace Technologies

Information Technology (Software) - ActiveOps

IoT - Recktronic Devices and Systems

Network Management - racksnet GmbH

Digital Marketing - Viseven USA LLC

Market Research - Random Dynamic Resources Ltd

Marketing and PR - EMPREENDA REVISTA

Newswire - PRNEWS.IO

Business Process Outsourcing - Smartshore Services LLC

Conferences and Events - WEBCONGRESS

Legal Services - Law Office of David J. Habib

Professional Services - LCG Brands Consulting/Minding Your Business Podcast

Security Services - Landmark Security Limited

Service Excellence - Jobex Company Ltd

Travel and Hospitality - Serene African Adventures Tours and Travel

Product Innovation of the Year - Artesana International SA

BioTech - Bioplastics International

HealthTech - Diginova Health

MedTech - MMID Group

PharmaTech - Considaret / CLK Group Denmark

Freight and Logistics - ATA Freight

Last Mile Delivery - Eurosender

Packaging - Printco SRL

Supply Chain Management - LeLeader Group

Warehousing and Distribution - De Zwaluw Logistics BV

Electronics Manufacturing - Knight Electronics/ORION Fans

PropertyTech - AVTECH Software, Inc

Robotics - OnRobot

Technology Innovation of the Year - My Duty Collect

Telecommunications - Interstellar Communication Holdings

Future of work - best place to work - ITCube Solutions Inc.

Future of work - innovate workforce development program - Done Remotely Resources Inc

Global Remote Work Solutions - Mauve Group

HR Tech - Digi-Me

Human Resources - Evenbreak

Leadership Development - Tapams Advanced Management and Industries Private Limited

Environmentally Conscious Exporter of the Year - SustainAgro

Export Innovation - Agro Est Muntenia SRL

Fastest Growing - Westrafo Srl

Minority Owned Business of the Year - I.Kollection

Small Business of the Year - Steiner & Kovarik by Prague Chocolate

Start-Up Exporter of the Year - Rosena DK Ltd

Manufacturer of the Year - ETS NORD AS

Socially Responsible Exporter of the Year - Symphony Environmental

Women in Business - Lifespan Company Limited

Real Estate Person of the Year - H.E. Dr. Khlaifa Saif Juma Saif Al Mehairbi

Legend in Export - The Allied Founders Pvt Ltd.

Maritime Services - The Boating Channel



Government Agency Award Winners:

National Investment Promotion Agency of the Year Award - Enterprise Greece

Regional Investment Promotion Agency of the Year (Platinum) Award - Québec International

National Export Development Organization of the Year Award - Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency

Business Association of the Year (Platinum) Award - Barbados Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Regional Investment Agency of the Year Award (Gold) - ADR Nord-Est

Regional Investment Promotion Agency of the Year (Silver) Award - Regional Development Agency ROD Ajdovščina

E-Investment Facilitation Award - SPIRIT Slovenija

Infotech Award - ICC of the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine

Export-Oriented FDI Award - Bahamas Investment Authority

Brownfield Investment Promotion Award - ​​T​he Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye

Environmentally Sustainable FDI Award - Invest in Iceland

Greenfield Investment Promotion Award - Thailand Board of Investment

Investment Promotion for Advanced Manufacturing Award - City of Lancaster, TX

Investment Promotion for Agriculture Award - Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board

Investment Promotion for BioTech Award - Germany Trade & Invest

Investment Promotion for CleanTech Award - Invest Alberta

Investment Promotion for EnergyTech Award - Invest in Murcia

Investment Promotion for Financial Services Award - Invest Barbados

Investment Promotion for Food Tech Award - Invest in Andalucía

Investment Promotion for General Manufacturing Award - National Investment Commission, Liberia

Investment Promotion for Information Technology Award - REDIEX

Investment Promotion for Infrastructure Award - Moroccan Investment and Export Agency

Investment Promotion for Tourism Award - Invest Saint Lucia

Sustainable Investment Promotion Award - PROCOLOMBIA

Local Economic Development Agency of the Year Award - Municipality of Saiton

Investor Aftercare Award - Polish Investment and Trade Agency

Job Creation Award - New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs

Site Selection Assistance Award - Czech Invest

Research, Development and Innovation Award - RRA Podravje Maribor

Exporter Education and Training Award - APIEX Moçambique

Startup Exporter Promotion Award - Zambia Development Agency

Arts & Culture Award - Rhode Island Commerce

National Investment Promotion Agency of the Year Emeritus Award - Rhode Island Commerce

Investment Catalyst Award - Uganda Investment Authority



Business Associations Award Winners: