Circana Expands Point-of-Sale and Panel Data Access for Clients, Meeting Evolving Technology Needs With Snowflake Integration

Chicago, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana ™ , formerly IRI and The NPD Group, today announced its data is accessible for sharing through Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. Building on Circana’s ongoing partnership with Snowflake, this announcement amplifies Circana’s commitment to meet its clients’ current and future technology needs. Snowflake customers now have access to Circana’s point-of-sale and panel data.

This new integration enables customers to extract data directly from the Snowflake environment, eliminating the time-consuming and costly data transformation and loading process. Furthermore, Snowflake customers can augment their data with Circana analytics and with Snowflake Secure Data Sharing and directly access that enriched data in Snowflake to run thousands of Circana algorithms against these integrated datasets, along with their own algorithms, to glean more unique insights.

“Circana is dedicated to delivering data to our clients on their terms, using their preferred technology,” said Ash Patel, chief technology officer, Circana. “A technology partner should provide not only data accessibility but robust analytics to empower data-driven decisions for the best possible outcomes. Our partnership with Snowflake underscores Circana’s multifaceted approach to meeting our clients’ ever-evolving and increasingly sophisticated technology needs.”

“Understanding consumer behavior is more complex than ever, requiring brands and retailers to combine rich datasets like point-of-sale and consumer panel data,” said Rosemary DeAragon, global head of Retail and Consumer Goods at Snowflake. “We are so excited to accelerate our partnership with Circana by making these critical datasets available to our customers.”

Circana data is available for sharing through Snowflake in the U.S. and EMEA and will be available in the APAC region in the coming months. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform can be deployed in any public cloud environment, including Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services and Oracle Cloud. To meet clients’ unique technology needs, Circana also offers robust private and hybrid cloud options.

