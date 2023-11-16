Prosafe SE: Mandatory notification of trade

Reference is made to Prosafe SE’s ("Prosafe") stock exchange announcements on 25 October and 16 November relating to the private placement (the “Private Placement”) of a total of 5 833 333 new shares (the "Offer Shares"), each at a subscription price of NOK 60 per Offer Share (the "Subscription Price"). The Private Placement was approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Prosafe on 16 November 2023.



The following persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") in Prosafe have subscribed for and been allocated the following Offer Shares at the Subscription Price:



Glen O. Rødland, Chair of the Board of Prosafe, through Gross Management AS: 71 167 Offer Shares. After delivery, entities controlled by Glen O. Rødland will own 211 167 shares.



Nina Udnes Tronstad, member of the Board of Prosafe: 1 667 Offer Shares. After delivery, Nina Udnes Tronstad will own 7 667 shares.



Simen Flaaten, member of the Board of Prosafe, through Vicama Capital AS: 184 917 Offer Shares. After delivery, entities controlled by Simen Flaaten will own 549 655 shares.



Terje Askvig, CEO of Prosafe, through Peppercorn AS: 25 000 Offer Shares. After delivery, entities controlled by Terje Askvig will own 25 000 shares and 220 000 share options in Prosafe.



Reese McNeel, CFO of Prosafe: 1 250 Offer Shares. After delivery, Reese McNeel will own 2 000 shares and 100 000 share options in Prosafe.



Please find attached the notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com



16 November 2023

Prosafe SE



For further information, please contact:



Glen Ole Rødland, Chair of Prosafe SE

Phone: +47 907 41 662



Terje Askvig, CEO

Phone: +47 952 03 886



