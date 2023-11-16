Construction contract in Estonia (Rail Baltica road viaducts in Harjumaa)

On 16 November 2023, Tallinna Teede AS, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Estonian Transport Administration entered into a contract to perform construction works of two Rail Baltica road viaducts in Harjumaa.
The contract includes the construction of the road overpasses crossing Rail Baltica railway corridor, located on the Saku-Tõdva road and the Tõdva-Hageri road, as well as road and technical communications construction works.
The contract value is approximately EUR 6.8 million, plus value added tax. The duration of construction works is 22 months.
Tallinna Teede AS (ttas.ee) is a road construction company that performs road construction, maintenance and repair works all over Estonia. The company has its own asphalt plant and an accredited laboratory for testing road construction materials.
Additional information: Jüri Läll, CEO of Tallinna Teede AS, tel: +372 606 1901.
Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2022, the group employed 661 people, and the group’s revenue for 2022 was EUR 410 million.