Quadient Announces Partnership with Altares in France, Integrating Enriched Business Decisioning Data in AR Automation Solution

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces a new partnership to enhance its accounts receivable (AR) automation offering with Altares, a business data expert that designs decisioning solutions and analytics of the economic performance of private and public-sector organizations. Altares, a member of the international Dun & Bradstreet network, draws on a database of more than 500 million companies worldwide to facilitate decision-making by general and operational management.



In these uncertain economic times, companies of all sizes are increasingly likely to be faced with late payments. With financial margins squeezed by inflation and rising logistics costs, slower collection times can undermine a company's financial health. The latest bankruptcy quarterly study published by Altares reveals that in the third quarter of 2023, business insolvencies were up 23% in France compared to 2022, reaching their highest level since 2016 and threatening nearly 37,000 jobs.

By integrating the Altares data into its Accounts Receivable management solution via a simple web service, Quadient is further enhancing its solution, which already relies on artificial intelligence and machine learning to help finance teams anticipate potential late payments and propose tailored reminder strategies. Together, Quadient and Altares offer in France and other countries highly accurate company rating and credit analysis functionalities that provide a truly comprehensive view of outstanding amounts, for a more controlled management of financial flows.

“The partnership with Altares is a significant step forward in the evolution of our software offering. The integration of their business data enriches our cloud platform and enables us to provide a comprehensive solution to better support companies in the management of their accounts receivables,” says Stéphanie Auchabie, Chief Operating Officer France-Benelux at Quadient. “Customer risk, or the risk of non-payment, is a critical factor in a business environment. It can have a significant impact on a company's profitability and stability. The highly reliable information provided by the Altares solution will enable our customers to assess and manage risk more effectively, which will ultimately help to safeguard their business and promote sustainable growth.”

"We are delighted to be working with Quadient and adding value to customer risk management for a greater number of companies. Our know-how in providing globally quality business data, particularly on payment behavior, via our exclusive Paydex® indicator, blends perfectly with Quadient's technological expertise. This alliance opens up new opportunities for our customers, enabling them to access key data directly in Quadient's software solution" continues Sébastien Charvet, Marketing and Channel Director at Altares.

Quadient strives to establish significant partnerships with major enterprise software players to enrich its cloud platform, relying on out-of-the-box connectors or customized integrations. Choosing to partner with Altares in France, building on the integration of Dun & Bradstreet data in the United States, provides a complete customer risk management solution with high-quality analysis and predictive capabilities, contributing to the sustainability of organizations and better anticipation of customer risks.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices. Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

About Altares

Altares is a business data expert that designs decisioning solutions and analytics of the economic and extra-financial performance of private- and public-sector organizations within their ecosystem.

Thanks to its wealth of tools and information, Altares helps managers of private- and public-sector organizations of all sizes and across all industry sectors make well-informed decisions with complete peace of mind.

As the exclusive partner of Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, in France, Benelux and North Africa, Altares uses a global database of 500 million legal entities (including 11 million in France) to help industry players achieve sustainable growth whilst meeting compliance and CSR requirements. To know more, visit www.altares.com.

