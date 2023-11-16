U.S. News & World Report Names 6 Signature HealthCARE Facilities as a 2024 Best Nursing Home

Louisville, Ky., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature HealthCARE is truly thankful for the dedication and tenacity of our Signature stakeholders whose diligence and compassion has led to the honor of six Signature HealthCARE facilities being named as a Best Nursing Home for 2024 by U.S. News & World Report. Only 19% of the 15,000-plus skilled nursing facilities rated received this honor. So, we are excited to congratulate:

Signature HealthCARE of Cleveland – Short-Term Care

Signature HealthCARE at Jefferson Place – Short-Term Care

Signature HealthCARE of Putnam County – Long-Term Care

Signature HealthCARE at Tower Road – Short-Term Care

Prestonsburg Health Care Center – Long-Term Care

Princeton Transitional Care & Assisted Living – Short-Term Care

These facilities earned Best Nursing Home status by achieving a rating of “High Performing”, U.S. News’ highest possible rating for long-term and short-term care. U.S. News gives the designation only to those homes that satisfy their multi-level assessment of key services and consistent performance in quality measures such as staffing, medical outcomes, hospitalization, ER visits, resident complaints, vaccinations, appropriate use of medications, and new this year, a measurement of non-administrative nurse hour ratios per resident, per day for short-term rehabilitation, and a measurement of health deficiencies per resident for long-term care.

“This is an absolute win for our teams and family,” said Joe Steier, President, and CEO of Signature HealthCARE. “We have been challenged on every side within this sector, and I am so proud and thankful for our dedicated and compassionate stakeholders who are immovable, coming out every day to serve our residents and patients with the compassion of their calling. This honor is a testament to their success and our vision to lead radical change across the healthcare landscape to help transform lives.”

