Kane Biotech Strengthens Board with Biotech Executive

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech” or “Kane”) is pleased to announce that John Coleman has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Kane Biotech effective immediately.



Dr. Coleman brings a wealth of scientific and business expertise to the board. Currently serving as the President and CEO of Avivo Biomedical Inc., a Vancouver-based biotech firm specializing in groundbreaking technologies facilitating the conversion of blood and organs into universally accepted types, thereby significantly improving the utilization of the existing pool of donors. Before his tenure at Avivo, Coleman co-founded Anandia Labs in 2013, growing it to become a leading cannabis testing and genetics company. Following Anandia's acquisition by Aurora Cannabis in 2018, Coleman continued to lead analytical testing at Anandia until 2020.

Formerly, Dr. Coleman served as the Department Head for the Project Search and Evaluation Division of the Centre for Drug Research and Development (CDRD, now adMare) from 2007 to 2015. His earlier experiences include diverse roles at Inflazyme Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a Vancouver-based biotechnology company specializing in treatments for respiratory and inflammatory diseases and leading the natural products group at Ocean Nutrition Canada in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

"I am thrilled to join Kane's Board of Directors as they endeavor to bring transformative biofilm-targeted products to patients. I look forward to contributing to Kane's ability to execute on the Company's compelling vision," remarked Dr. Coleman

“We are excited to have John’s energy, enthusiasm, and perspective as Kane enters the next stage of its growth,” stated Marc Edwards, CEO of Kane Biotech. “As a key addition to our Board, John’s guidance will be essential as we continue to advance our pipeline of potential first-in-class and best-in-class targeted biofilm products.”

About John Coleman



John Coleman holds a BSc. (Honours) from Bishop’s University (1992) and a PhD from the University of British Columbia (1997). He is currently the President and CEO of Avivo Biomedical Inc.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (80 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex™, bluestem™, bluestem®, silkstem™, goldstem™, coactiv+™, coactiv+®, DermaKB™, DermaKB Biofilm™, and revyve™ are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.