Kane Biotech Presents New Data at Innovations in Wound Healing Annual Meeting

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) (“Kane Biotech”, “Kane” or the “Company”) announces that it presented new clinical and scientific data at the Innovations in Wound Healing (“IWH”) Annual Meeting, which took place in Key West, Florida December 11-14, 2025.

At this year’s conference, Kane Biotech shared case study data from across its wound care portfolio, underscoring the company’s commitment to addressing complex and high-burden health conditions. The link to the presentations can be found here and include:

Clinical outcomes reported from case studies using Kane’s advanced wound gel platform, demonstrating improved healing trajectories in chronic wounds.

Versatility over multiple sites and standards of care, featuring efficacy over different application frequencies, dressing and wound types, including highly exudative wounds.

New findings in a Chronic Radiation-Induced Achilles Ulcer, showing how Kane’s wound gel technology supports healing in radiation-compromised tissue where conventional therapies often fail.

Data in Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS), illustrating the potential of revyve ® ’s ability to reduce infection burden and improve outcomes in this debilitating condition.

's ability to reduce infection burden and improve outcomes in this debilitating condition. Market adoption insights, reflecting how Kane's innovations are being integrated into care pathways and delivering measurable value to health systems.







FDA cleared and Health Canada approved revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray

IWH is recognized as an influential scientific forum in wound care, bringing together leading clinicians, researchers, and industry innovators accelerating the translation of breakthrough research into improved patient outcomes.

“These presentations highlight Kane Biotech’s dedication to advancing wound care innovation across a spectrum of challenging conditions,” said Dr. Robert B. Huizinga, Interim CEO of Kane Biotech. “By sharing our latest data at IWH, we continue to strengthen our role as a trusted partner in improving patient outcomes and supporting health systems with effective, science-driven solutions.”

About Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V: KNE)

Kane Biotech is developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds which results in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve® addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria. revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray are US FDA 510(k) cleared. revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel is Health Canada approved. To learn more about revyve, visit revyvegel.com or revyvegel.ca.

