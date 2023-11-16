Canada’s best political affairs conference returns with OREA Power House Conference

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The best political affairs conference in Canada is returning with some of the biggest names in politics, real estate, and media.



Hosted by the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) and taking place on November 28th at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto, the Power House Conference will host hundreds of REALTORS® from across Ontario and boast an unrivaled lineup of political leaders and industry insiders who will share their insights on housing, policy, and the latest trends in real estate.

Boris Johnson, Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, will be headlining Power House discussing all things politics and housing policy with OREA CEO Tim Hudak. This is your opportunity to learn from Mr. Johnson’s unflinching leadership, and how he reformed UK housing regulations to get more homes built.

“Power House is Canada’s best political affairs conference and this year is no exception,” said OREA CEO Tim Hudak. “With housing affordability top of mind and provincial legislation like the Trust in Real Estate Services Act shaping real estate in the province, Power House is the place to be to learn about the importance of advocacy and how we can work together to bring affordability closer to home for all Ontarians.”

The conference will feature presentations from leaders from all provincial parties, with Premier Doug Ford, Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles, Interim Ontario Liberal Party Leader John Fraser, and Leader of the Green Party of Ontario Mike Schreiner addressing the conference. More Members of Provincial Parliament, provincial Ministers, and political heavyweights will share their perspectives on current events and pressing issues surrounding housing.

Chair and CEO of Abacus Data, David Coletto, will also be presenting exclusive polling, analyzing Ontario’s housing affordability crisis and the political implications of the findings.

“Power House is a great opportunity to hear directly from decision makers and network with hundreds of like-minded REALTORS®, and get insider perspectives on real estate and housing,” said OREA President Tania Artenosi. “This is the political event of the year and is your chance to get in on the ground floor when it comes to advocating for change and shaping the future of housing in Ontario.”

For the full list of speakers, the agenda, and to register for the conference, please visit https://oreapowerhouse.ca/.

