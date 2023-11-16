Better Choice Research Partner, Aimia Pet HealthCo Inc., Signs Second R&D Partnership Agreement with KGK Science for Development of GLP1 Supplement for Pets

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (NYSE: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or the “Company”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced its research partner, Aimia Pet HealthCo. Inc. (APH), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with KGK Science Inc. (KGK) for the development of a GLP1 supplement for pets.



The MOU sets out the basis for KGK to commence research and development of a GLP1 supplement for use in companion animals. Combining a GLP1 supplement with Better Choices’ Halo branded toppers or treats for dogs and cats to treat obesity and other health issues associated with overweight pets is an area of growing interest as more than half of dogs and cats worldwide are classified as overweight or obese.

KGK is a leading Canadian researcher organization that provides high-quality clinical research trials and expert regulatory support to several industries. For over 25 years, KGK has successfully helped hundreds of companies with custom designed clinical trials and claim substantiation strategies to move products efficiently into global markets. KGK is one of the most reliable resources for brands looking for an experienced, trustworthy team of scientific researchers, consultants, and regulatory specialists to develop customized claim substantiation and path-to-market strategies.

“We are pleased to make progress with our R&D partners APH and KGK. We see the use of the GLP1 supplement as a significant opportunity for the pet health industry and are assembling top tier partners to help Better Choice and our brands, including Halo, become pioneers in this sector,” commented Michael Young, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Better Choice.

