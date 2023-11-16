Moxo Legal Solution Is “Case Management Solution Of The Year For SMB Practices” In 2023 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that Moxo, the industry's leading solution for external projects, has been awarded “Case Management Solution Of The Year For SMB Practices” in the 4th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program.



The legal industry is undergoing a massive shift to digital technologies. Law firms are having to adjust how they do business as their clients now prefer the convenience of digital engagement yet still demand the high-touch experiences of an in-person interaction. Moxo breaks through the crowded field of legal technology solutions by providing both - technology built to automate processes and to provide consistent flexibility to innovate and tailor the experience specifically for the needs of legal clients, while maintaining the high-touch human interaction they demand.

Moxo provides secure, branded project workspaces for law firms on mobile and web — with built-in interaction workflows to support business processes. Users can create workspaces for each case, streamline onboarding and case workflows, store persistent client records, and manage their practice with full visibility into all digital interactions.

Moxo’s solution includes client, business, and management portals, client-centric workflows, interactive capabilities, case workspaces, and best-in-class security, and comprehensive reporting. Importantly, the platform makes it easy for clients to effectively communicate case-sensitive information with their legal teams via text, video, and audio messaging, digitally sign contracts, send and receive documents, and utilize more collaborative capabilities.

The solutions’ business portal helps lawyers to manage their clients holistically and see all client needs at a glance in order to streamline the delivery and management of high-value client engagement. Moxo helps keep legal clients on track and notified of all deadlines, key documents, filings, court dates, etc. All interactions that happen between the client and legal team are recorded and auditable.

Automated workflows allow firms to reallocate resources and bring more value wherever it’s needed within the client lifecycle. These workflows free up human capital, reduce human error by eliminating manual review, and allow lawyers to handle client interactions, while workflows take care of the more repetitive and mundane parts of case management. With the limited resources that many small legal practices face, creating workflow efficiency is incredibly valuable to free up time to focus on the high-touch human interactions that clients expect.

“To be named LegalTech Breakthroughs’ ‘Case Management Solution of the Year for SMB Practices’ is an incredible honor. Digital-first clients in the legal industry are here to stay, and SMB practices often lack the resources of larger legal firms. We wanted to provide a solution that works for firms of all sizes,” said Moxo's Chief Brand Officer, Leena Iyar. “Our focus remains on providing technology built to automate processes, and consistent flexibility to innovate and tailor the experience specifically for the needs of legal clients, while maintaining the high-touch human interaction they demand.”



The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“Moxo brings focus to the chaos of case management. It helps lawyers remove the burden of using disparate channels of communication and deliver a modern experience at every step in the client lifecycle,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. “SMB firms have focused their digital transformation on finding cost-effective solutions to service clients in a digital manner. Moxo helps them to create workflow efficiency and offers the best of both worlds with both digital client engagement, while still providing the high-touch experiences of an in-person interaction.”

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Moxo

Make your business flow with Moxo. Streamline your customer interactions using Moxo Flow Workspaces, which uniquely blend workflow automation with contextual collaboration. From account onboarding to account management, templatize your frequent processes, track joint deliverables, complete tasks, fill forms, exchange documents, send messages and more.

Moxo was founded by the team that built WebEx and powers client interactions across industries such as financial services, technology, healthcare, legal, accounting, digital marketing, logistics, consulting, and more. Moxo was built for the security and compliance requirements of regulated industries and has leading financial institutions such as Citibank and BNP Paribas as customers.

