ARK Survival Ascended Sells 600,000+ Units on Steam During First Two Weeks of Launch

CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, sold 600,000+ units of its latest title ARK: Survival Ascended on Steam during its first two weeks of launch.



The successful launch of ARK: Survival Ascended on Steam is only the beginning of the journey ahead, as Snail looks forward to continuing to build momentum with upcoming releases on Xbox and PlayStation platforms. Snail is pleased with the immense popularity ARK Survival Ascended gained through social media platforms such as YouTube, where it became the top live game within 24 hours of release, and Twitch, where it became one of the top 6 games streamed with over 5.6 million minutes watched during launch day. The Company is confident that ARK: Survival Ascended will continue to captivate broader audiences worldwide through highly anticipated console releases.

“The ARK community can anticipate an even more immersive and streamlined gaming experience, thanks to the continuous efforts of our devoted development team at Studio Wildcard. We're excited about the journey ahead and can't wait for players to experience the next level of adventure in the ARK universe,” said Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail.

Snail recognizes the gaming community, partners, and stakeholders who have played a vital role in achieving this significant milestone. ARK Survival Ascended’s success is a testament to Snail's commitment to expanding the ARK franchise and delivering innovative and captivating gaming experiences.

