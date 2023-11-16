Giving Machines Denver has chosen Global Down Syndrome Foundation for its Christmas Campaign in Cherry Creek North Holiday Market

Denver, CO, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giving Machines Denver has chosen Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) to highlight through their ‘Light the World’ charity vending machines from November 16 through Christmas Eve. The “Grand Unwrapping” ceremony featured Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, Global Down Syndrome Foundation President & CEO Michelle Sie Whitten, Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome Executive Director Dr. Joaquín Espinosa, and GLOBAL self-advocates Daniel Walshe and Charlie Moylan, and others. During the “Light the World” Campaign, visitors to Cherry Creek North Winter Wonderland at the entrance to the Holiday Market, 2nd Avenue and Fillmore Street, can give holiday gifts to children and adults with Down syndrome.

Giving is easy. All you do is select an item, swipe a debit or credit card and a card representing your gift drops into a bin so you can watch the donations pile up. Donations are eligible for tax deductions and may also be eligible for employer matching programs.

The following donations can be made to GLOBAL through the ’Light the World’ charity vending machines:

Fitness Equipment $10 – Give the gift of better health by supplying a child with Down syndrome bands, balls, weights, or a yoga mat.

Kitchen Tools $15 – Give the gift of healthy eating to a cook-in-training with Down syndrome with essentials for a culinary class.

Stuffed Animal $25 – Give the gift of a snuggle to patients with Down syndrome participating in clinical trials.

Recital Costume $40 – Give the gift of a beautiful recital costume to a child with Down syndrome participating in GLOBAL’s ballet classes.

Fashion Show Outfit $150 – Give the gift of high-end runway outfit for our children and adults with Down syndrome participating in the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show!

The other important charities chosen by Giving Machines Denver for 2023 are Colorado Hosting Asylum Network, The Delores Project, The Salvation Army Intermountain Division, and Volunteers of America – Camp POSTCARD.

"Over the last three years, Denverites have given more than 1.6 million dollars while they're out shopping for their friends and family to those who are most in need," says Mayor Mike Johnston. "So this is a great chance for every Denverite to give back to those who need it the most during the holiday season."

“We are so grateful to the Mayor, Giving Machines Denver, Cherry Creek North, and the Church of Latter-Day Saints,” says Michelle Sie Whitten, GLOBAL President & CEO. “With their support we are able to help more children and adults with Down syndrome during the holiday season, and to educate more people in Denver regarding these amazing people we serve.”

About Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL has donated more than $32 million to establish the first Down syndrome research institute supporting over 400 scientists and over 2,400 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 110 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, and the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

GLOBAL’s widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal & Newborn Down Syndrome Information and the award-winning magazine Down Syndrome WorldTM. GLOBAL also organizes the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media (Facebook & Twitter: @GDSFoundation, Instagram: @globaldownsyndrome).

