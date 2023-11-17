HFF Exchange offering

The matters of HF Fund have been under consideration for some time.

Preparations are underway to hold an exchange offering which gives holders of the housing bond classes HFF34 and HFF44 the possibility of exchanging them for marketable securities owned by HF Fund.

This is intended to reduce the Fund's loss related to negative interest margin and give interested holders of housing bonds an opportunity to sell them. There is reason to believe that the conditions for such an offering have now materialized.

Further details and timing will be announced shortly.